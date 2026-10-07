HKCEC hosts 786 events across 2025 and 2026 fiscal year

The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre hosted 786 events during its 2025 and 2026 financial year, including 25 new exhibitions and major international conferences.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 October 2026 – The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre ("HKCEC") has reaffirmed its standing as the venue of choice for leading global and Chinese Mainland organisers. Throughout the financial year 2025–2026 (July 2025 to June 2026), the HKCEC hosted 786 events, including 128 exhibitions, 81 international and local conferences, and hundreds of corporate meetings, banquets and entertainment events. This year was highlighted by 25 new conferences and exhibitions, including several Hong Kong and Asian debuts, drawing an impressive total attendance of over 7.7 million.
During the financial year 2025–2026, HKCEC hosted 786 events with 25 new events; welcomed an attendance of over 7.7 million.
Several landmark events made their debuts at the HKCEC during the year. Notably, the inaugural Hong Kong Comic Con 2026 demonstrated the immense appeal of launching major international IPs in the city, achieving unprecedented success, generating substantial economic value and business opportunities. Following this resounding debut, the organisers have confirmed that the event will return to the HKCEC in 2027.
Following its resounding success of Hong Kong Comic Con 2026, the organisers have confirmed that it will return to the HKCEC in 2027
These milestones further demonstrate Hong Kong's vital role as a regional hub connecting Chinese Mainland and the world, while continuing to reinforce city's leading position in the medical sector.
In addition, Asia's flagship events have reaffirmed Hong Kong as their long-term host city, confirming their return to the HKCEC in 2027. Art Basel Hong Kong, which has been held annually at the HKCEC since 2013, has reached an agreement with the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to designate Hong Kong as the sole Asian venue over the next four years. Meanwhile, Vinexpo Asia—one of the region's premier wine and spirits trade events since 1998—is ending its rotation with Singapore. Organiser Vinexposium announced that Vinexpo Asia will officially make Hong Kong its home starting in 2027.
Looking ahead, HML will continue to actively secure prestigious exhibitions and conferences, generating high-value business and international exchange opportunities for Hong Kong. Recent additions include the inaugural LEAP East—the Asian edition of the Middle East's flagship tech fair in July, the inaugural Global Unicorn Summit in August, and the World Cancer Congress 2026 in September. Later this year, the HKCEC will also host the city's premier art toy exhibition—Amazing Toy Show Hong Kong 2026 for the first time in December.
By continuously introducing high-profile global events, HML will enrich Hong Kong's vibrant events landscape and further cement its status as a leading convention and exhibition hub.
http://www.hkcec.com
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