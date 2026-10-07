HKCEC hosts 786 events across 2025 and 2026 fiscal year

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 October 2026 – The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre ("HKCEC") has reaffirmed its standing as the venue of choice for leading global and Chinese Mainland organisers. Throughout the financial year 2025–2026 (July 2025 to June 2026), the HKCEC hosted 786 events, including 128 exhibitions, 81 international and local conferences, and hundreds of corporate meetings, banquets and entertainment events. This year was highlighted by 25 new conferences and exhibitions, including several Hong Kong and Asian debuts, drawing an impressive total attendance of over 7.7 million.



During the financial year 2025–2026, HKCEC hosted 786 events with 25 new events; welcomed an attendance of over 7.7 million.

Monica Lee-Müller, Managing Director of Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited ("HML"), commented, "Leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantage as a gateway between Chinese Mainland and the rest of the world, HML has exemplified Hong Kong's role as a 'Super Connector' and 'Super Value-Adder' by strategically aligning our business development focus on four key sectors—Medical, Innovation and Technology, Finance, and Education, and secured some landmark debuts. We are thrilled that these inaugural events were met with resounding success and have already confirmed their return to the HKCEC next year. Looking forward, we will continue to provide a world-class platform that empowers Mainland enterprises to go global while attracting international investment, creating a powerful engine for Hong Kong's long-term economic growth."



Several landmark events made their debuts at the HKCEC during the year. Notably, the inaugural Hong Kong Comic Con 2026 demonstrated the immense appeal of launching major international IPs in the city, achieving unprecedented success, generating substantial economic value and business opportunities. Following this resounding debut, the organisers have confirmed that the event will return to the HKCEC in 2027.



Following its resounding success of Hong Kong Comic Con 2026, the organisers have confirmed that it will return to the HKCEC in 2027

Highlighting Hong Kong's position as an international health and medical innovation hub, multiple international medical conferences were held in the city and at the HKCEC for the first time this year. Among them, the 9th World Congress of Pediatric Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery brought together leading experts and more than 3,000 global participants, underscoring Hong Kong's professional standing in medical. Additionally, the HKCEC welcomed the 15th China Chest Pain Centers Congress, marking the first time ever this national medical association convention has been held in Hong Kong. The HKCEC serves as a two-way platform to showcase national healthcare standards and support Mainland enterprises in their global expansion.

These milestones further demonstrate Hong Kong's vital role as a regional hub connecting Chinese Mainland and the world, while continuing to reinforce city's leading position in the medical sector.In addition, Asia's flagship events have reaffirmed Hong Kong as their long-term host city, confirming their return to the HKCEC in 2027., which has been held annually at the HKCEC since 2013, has reached an agreement with the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to designate Hong Kong as the sole Asian venue over the next four years. Meanwhile,—one of the region's premier wine and spirits trade events since 1998—is ending its rotation with Singapore. Organiser Vinexposium announced thatwill officially make Hong Kong its home starting in 2027.Looking ahead, HML will continue to actively secure prestigious exhibitions and conferences, generating high-value business and international exchange opportunities for Hong Kong. Recent additions include the inaugural—the Asian edition of the Middle East's flagship tech fair in July, the inauguralin August, and thein September. Later this year, the HKCEC will also host the city's premier art toy exhibition—for the first time in December.By continuously introducing high-profile global events, HML will enrich Hong Kong's vibrant events landscape and further cement its status as a leading convention and exhibition hub.http://www.hkcec.com

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