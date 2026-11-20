Under the theme ‘For Green Seas and Islands’ and the central message ‘No Plastic Waste – Let Corals Revive’, the series of events combines scientific discussions, an open-air exhibition, beach clean-up activities, and practical scuba-diving operations to restore degraded coral reefs. The activities will take place from November 27 to 29 in Con Dao Special Zone.

The campaign's centrepiece will be the launch ceremony and technical demonstration of ‘Scuba Diving for Coral Reef Cultivation and Restoration’, scheduled for the morning of November 28 at Bai Giong (Hon Bay Canh) and Bai Cat Lon (Hon Cau).

These sites are located within the Ecological Restoration Sub-zone and the Service and Administrative Sub-zone of the marine conservation component of Con Dao National Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

Divers approach a coral colony at risk of degradation. Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports

At the sites, a team of experts, technical personnel from Con Dao National Park, and trained volunteers will use specialised diving equipment to descend to depths of between 4 and 12 metres and secure coral fragments in degraded reef areas with little capacity for natural recovery onto natural seabeds, or onto artificial substrates such as concrete structures, metal frames, and bio-modular structures.

The restoration programme will cover 12 hard coral species belonging to seven genera and four families, selected for their high adaptability to Con Dao's hydrological conditions.

In addition to Hon Bay Canh and Hon Cau, the programme is expected to expand restoration efforts to Con Son Bay, Dat Doc Bay, the area in front of the Hon Tai forest ranger station, Bai Duong, Bai Ong Cuong, Bai San – Co Ong, Bai Dat Tham, Bai Bang, Bai Ong Dung, Bai Ong Cau, Hon Tre Lon and Hon Tre Nho.

Following the transplantation work, the Con Dao National Park Management Board will establish temporary protected areas and coordinate with the Border Guard and fisheries surveillance forces to step up patrols, restrict vessel anchoring, and conduct periodic monitoring and assessments over the medium and long term.

Several coral species are included in Ho Chi Minh City's restoration plan to enhance their ability to adapt to local marine conditions. Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports

Alongside efforts to restore underwater ecosystems, the programme's Organising Committee will also roll out a diverse series of onshore events to connect historical tradition education with greater awareness of marine and island environmental protection.

Among these activities will be a discussion entitled ‘Conserving Coral Reefs, Marine Ecosystems and Sea Turtles in Con Dao through Community Volunteer Engagement’, bringing together scientists, marine conservation experts, and leaders of relevant departments and agencies.

The discussion will provide scientific perspectives on the role of coral reefs as the ocean's ‘lungs’, sea turtle conservation efforts, and warnings about the consequences of environmental degradation.

The programme's activities are designed to translate into practical action Ho Chi Minh City's communications strategy through 2030, its 2026–2027 external information activities plan, and the Prime Minister's scheme on expanding and restoring marine ecosystems by 2030.

Through these efforts, Ho Chi Minh City aims to raise awareness among residents, fishermen, school pupils, university students, officials, armed forces personnel, and domestic and international visitors of the importance of safeguarding national sovereignty overseas and islands while protecting ecological environments, thereby promoting green growth in Con Dao Special Zone.

Con Dao building a blueprint for island tourism Con Dao Special Zone is undergoing a profound transformation into one of Vietnam’s leading ecotourism destinations, with a clear orientation towards green, clean, and sustainable development.

Fly to Con Dao from 0 VND with Vietjet mega promotion To celebrate the resumption of Vietjet’s services connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Con Dao from December 3, Vietjet is offering an attractive “Golden 3 Days” promotion with fares starting from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees).

Early voting completed in Con Dao special zone Fisheries Surveillance Vessel 260 has carried an election team and ballot boxes to organise early voting for voters who are on duty aboard vessels in waters bordering Vietnam–Indonesia and Vietnam–Malaysia, as well as in Con Dao special zone.