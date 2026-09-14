Hung Yen accelerates infrastructure development

Hung Yen, a fast-growing industrial locality in the head of the Red River Delta in northern Vietnam, is implementing a number of large-scale transport projects, including Ring Road 4 - Hanoi Region, the Ninh Binh - Haiphong expressway, Ring Road 3.5, as well as arterial roads and added connectivity along the Red River.

These projects are gradually strengthening connectivity between Hung Yen and major economic centres in the region, while improving links between different areas within the province.

The Ninh Binh - Haiphong expressway, with a section of approximately 33 km through Hung Yen, is one of the province's key transport projects currently under implementation, providing a direct connection with Haiphong, the seaport system and the logistics network in the eastern part of the region.

Route alignment map of the frontage road and overpass project along the Red River. Photo: HY

Ring Road 4 - Hanoi Capital Region strengthens connectivity between Hung Yen, Hanoi and other localities in the region. Ring Road 3.5, east-west routes and several key transport routes are further expanding connections between urban and industrial areas and the existing transport network.

In addition to inter-regional transport projects, Hung Yen is adding infrastructure to connect development areas within the province.

On September 12, the project to build frontage roads and overpasses along the route connecting cultural and heritage sites, tourism and economic development areas along the Red River was launched, with a total investment of $114 million and a study scope of approximately 56 km.

The project comprises approximately 47 km of frontage roads, four overpasses, nine local-access overpasses, Lien Nghia Bridge, Nghi Xuyen Bridge and supporting facilities.

These components are being developed to improve connections between the main route, residential areas, production zones and the existing transport network, while meeting travel and freight transport needs.

The simultaneous implementation of projects along multiple corridors shows that Hung Yen is gradually adding important links to its transport system, from inter-regional connectivity to connections between development areas within the province.

Once completed, the projects will improve access to IPs, industrial clusters, urban areas and service centres, thereby supporting more effective use of land resources and the movement of goods.

Alongside inter-regional transport corridors, Hung Yen is adding roads and connectivity infrastructure in various areas across the province.

Once the projects are completed and put into operation, the transport network will have additional links between urban, industrial and service areas and production zones, facilitating the movement of goods and access to development land.

Expanding industrial land resources

Alongside transport infrastructure, Hung Yen is accelerating the development of land resources and infrastructure for IPs, creating additional space for production and business activities.

On September 12, the Tho Hoang IP and Lac Dao IC were launched, alongside the implementation of several other IP and IC projects across the province.

The Tho Hoang IP infrastructure investment and development project is being implemented in Xuan Truc and An Thi communes, covering 250 ha with total investment of approximately $180 million. The project investor is An Thi Infrastructure Investment and Development JSC.

Lac Dao IC covers approximately 42.5 ha in Nhu Quynh and Lac Dao communes and is invested in by Van Lam Industrial Cluster Infrastructure Construction and Development JSC.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of Hung Yen People's Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen requested provincial departments, agencies and local authorities to continue supporting investors, shorten administrative procedures, and inspect and monitor the progress of IP and IC infrastructure projects.

Investors were asked to mobilise resources to complete infrastructure, draw in secondary investors at an early stage, and put the projects into effective operation.

Hung Yen Party Committee Secretary Pham Quang Ngoc and delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park (Green iP-3) project. Photo: Tat Dat

At the same time, the Lien Ha Thai IP - Southern Subzone (Green iP-3) was launched, covering approximately 234 ha with total investment of $96 million.

The project is connected to major transport routes, including the Ninh Binh - Haiphong expressway, the coastal road and arterial routes linking Hung Yen with Hanoi and Bac Ninh, providing access to seaports, airports and logistics centres in the region.

According to the province's development orientation, Green iP-3 is being developed as a modern industrial park with synchronous infrastructure, prioritising high-tech, modern and environmentally friendly projects.

This is also a requirement for the development of new IPs, as infrastructure quality and the ability to meet investors' requirements are increasingly important competitive factors.

Alongside Tho Hoang, Lien Ha Thai - Green iP-3 and Lac Dao IC, IP No. 10, IP No. 15 and Da Loc IC are also being implemented, further expanding land resources and infrastructure capacity for production.

The transport and industrial projects are being implemented at the same time, creating complementary conditions between connectivity and investment capacity.

Transport infrastructure expands access to markets, seaports, logistics networks and economic centres, while IPs and ICs provide land, technical infrastructure and space for production and business projects.

From key transport projects to newly launched IPs and ICs, Hung Yen is gradually adding the foundational conditions for expanding its economic space.

The effectiveness of infrastructure investment will depend on projects maintaining their schedules, infrastructure being completed synchronously, and industrial land resources being brought into operation promptly.

Alongside accelerating construction, site clearance and the completion of technical infrastructure, the next requirements are to strengthen the capacity to pull in secondary investors, select suitable projects and improve land-use efficiency.

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