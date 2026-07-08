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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hung Yen Group and JLand Group sign MoU to explore industrial park cooperation

July 08, 2026 | 14:00
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On July 6, Hung Yen Investment and Development Group JSC – a member company of Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation – and JLand Group signed a MoU to explore cooperation in the development of high-tech industrial parks in Vietnam.
Hung Yen Group and JLand Group sign MoU to explore industrial park cooperation

The MoU provides a framework for both parties to assess integrated and investor-ready industrial park development models, covering strategic direction, partnership framework, infrastructure requirements, investor attraction approach and execution, in alignment with local planning, socioeconomic priorities and applicable regulations.

A key focus of the cooperation is to draw upon JLG’s experience as the master developer of Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC) in Johor, Malaysia, particularly Sedenak Tech Park, IBTEC’s data centre and digital infrastructure nucleus.

IBTEC is being developed as an integrated industrial and innovation ecosystem that brings together industrial land, utilities, digital connectivity, logistics, sustainability, talent and investor facilitation to support high-value industries.

IBTEC has continued to gain strong international attention across data centres, digital infrastructure, logistics and high-value industries, reinforcing its role as one of Johor's emerging platforms for technology-led investment. The model underscores the importance of planning industrial infrastructure as an integrated operating ecosystem, combining industrial land, advanced utilities, digital connectivity, sustainable development principles, streamlined investor facilitation and end-to-end supporting services to support high-value industries at scale.

For Johor and Malaysia, the collaboration reinforces IBTEC’s role as a regional reference platform for next-generation industrial infrastructure, while showcasing Malaysian expertise in developing an integrated, sustainable and investor-ready industrial ecosystem.

The collaboration may also create a two-way platform for investment promotion, enabling JLG to explore opportunities in Vietnam while allowing KBC and Hung Yen Group to introduce relevant tenants and investors within their network to IBTEC and Johor as potential expansion destinations.

For Hung Yen Group and KBC, the cooperation with JLG creates an opportunity to assess the applicability of relevant international experience to Vietnam. This is expected to support the development of high-tech industrial park models with enhanced international competitiveness, improved investor readiness and the capacity to pull in higher value-added industries.

The signing marks an important milestone in Hung Yen Group and KBC’s international collaboration in next-generation industrial parks. It also supports KBC’s strategy to advance its industrial park development model towards more technology-driven, integrated and globally positioned platforms, aligned with ongoing global supply chain shifts.

Beyond investment attraction and economic development, the cooperation is also expected to deliver long-term social value. The study and development of high-tech industrial parks can contribute to higher-quality employment, strengthen technical workforce development, enable local enterprises to integrate into supply chains and encourage greener and community-oriented industrial development standards.

Hung Yen Group and JLand Group sign MoU to explore industrial park cooperation
Leaders of Hung Yen province at the signing ceremony

Dang Thanh Tam, chairman of Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation, said, "Vietnam is embarking on a pivotal phase of its industrial development, one that demands infrastructure of a different calibre: smarter, greener, and capable of competing on a global scale. This MoU with JLG is a deliberate step towards that vision. By integrating KBC's extensive experience in industrial park development with JLG's ecosystem-led approach through IBTEC, we are transforming vision into action. We are confident this cooperation will lay a strong foundation for developing practical, investor-ready models that drive Vietnam's next phase of high-value, high-tech industrial growth."

Datuk Sr. Akmal Ahmad, group managing director of JLand Group, said, "As demand for next-generation industrial infrastructure grows across the region, JLG sees an opportunity to move early in markets with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. This MoU with Hung Yen Group and KBC allows us to explore how the ecosystem-led model we are building through IBTEC can be adapted beyond Johor, Malaysia, working with strong local partners to study scalable, sustainable and investor-ready industrial infrastructure models for Vietnam."

The MoU represents an important first step in studying modern, integrated, green and sustainable high-tech industrial park models in Vietnam. Once validated and implemented under an appropriate roadmap, these models are expected to enhance local competitiveness, strengthen international investment attraction and generate higher-quality employment opportunities.

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As one of the largest operators of industrial parks in the country, Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation has become a trusted developer for many foreign investors.
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Kinh Bac Urban Development Corporation announced on April 17 that its subsidiary has paid a land-use rights fee of VND6.86 trillion ($265.2 million) for residential land in Trang Cat Urban and Service Area.
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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Hung Yen Group Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation (HSX: KBC) JLand Group High-tech industrial parks industrial real estate Hung Yen

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