Green i-Park explores potential investment partnerships in South Korea

The Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park investment promotion conference and Vietnam–South Korea business networking event

The meetings took place from July 15 to 16, during which chairman Nguyen Minh Hung briefed the development journey of Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park (Green iP-1), positioning it as a modern industrial park meeting the requirements of domestic and foreign investors. The project is a pioneering industrial park within Thai Binh Economic Zone, aimed at attracting foreign-invested companies in electronics, advanced technologies, and environmentally friendly industries.

Green i-Park, which operates in industrial real estate, services, and tourism, has partnered with Daewoo E&C to implement projects in Vietnam and is seeking further partnership with Doha to exchange experience and introduce potential investors. Doha Industrial Park, located in Ulsan, South Korea's industrial centre, represents an investment of approximately $180 million.

The two sides exchanged views on industrial park development, legal frameworks, and investment environments in both countries.

Green i-Park is working with the investor of the Doha Industrial Park and several businesses in Ulsan (South Korea)

During the visit, Green i-Park participated in the Vietnam–South Korea investment and trade conference held at the headquarters of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Seoul.

There, Le Quang Hoa, Vice Chairman of Hung Yen People’s Committee, presented Hung Yen's potential, development orientation, and investment attraction policies. The province is seeking to foster cooperation with South Korean multinational corporations in high technology, semiconductors, electronics, manufacturing, digital infrastructure, green energy, industrial and urban infrastructure, seaports, tourism, and modern logistics centres.

Hoa reaffirmed Hung Yen's commitment to creating improvements for foreign investors, particularly South Korean businesses.

Green i-Park representatives joined business matching sessions during the conference, meeting South Korean investors interested in opportunities at Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park. The parties exchanged views on investment needs, project locations, supply capacity, and the possibility of cooperation in industrial, trade, logistics, technology, and services.

Another highlight of the trip was the working visit to Gyeonggi Free Economic Zone (GGFEZ). Founded in 2008, GGFEZ is one of nine free economic zones in South Korea. It specialises in developing high-tech industries, logistics, and research and development in unmanned mobility, electronics, automobiles, and smart industries.

During the meeting, Hoa said, “We hope GGFEZ can share its experience in planning and developing modern, sustainable economic zones and industrial parks, as well as in formulating policies to attract strategic investors. We are also keen to learn about its approach to developing logistics infrastructure, smart urban areas, and innovation ecosystems, as well as strategies for enhancing the quality of the workforce for the high-tech industries.”

Thanks to the visit, Hung Yen’s delegation and Green i-Park had a chance to explore GGFEZ's management and operation model, particularly its decentralised management system and one-stop administrative mechanism for handling investment procedures. The initiative aims to enhance competitiveness, reduce costs, and mitigate risks for investors in the initial stages of project implementation.

During the trip, Green i-Park also organised the Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park investment promotion conference and Vietnam–South Korea business networking event.

Speaking at the conference, Hung explained that Green i-Park does not measure success by the amount of land it leases, but by the success of the businesses operating within its industrial parks.

“Green i-Park is committed to ongoing investment in infrastructure development in line with a green, smart, and sustainable orientation. The company constantly improves service quality while closely coordinating with the local authority to support businesses throughout the project implementation process, from surveying and investment to operation,” he said.

Within Hung Yen’s economic zone ecosystem, Lien Ha Thai has played a pioneering role as the first industrial park (IP) to become operational. It has led the province’s efforts to attract foreign investment and has served as a model selected by the Vietnamese government to demonstrate the effectiveness of economic zone development.

Lien Ha Thai IP covers an area of 1,200 hectares, including 1,000 ha of industrial land and 200 ha of residential land for experts and workers. The park is home to 54 projects with a total investment of nearly $1.7 billion after five years of operation. This result reflects the attractiveness of the investment environment in Lien Ha Thai IP.

Beyond its strategic location and investment incentives, Green i-Park has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management system and ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental management system from Germany's TÜV NORD. Lien Ha Thai IP is positioned itself as a model industrial park featuring modern infrastructure integrated with green, smart, and sustainable technologies.

Green i-Park is also accelerating renewable energy development, including wind, solar, and waste-to-energy projects, to build a green ecosystem. Thus, tenants can access clean energy and green certificates to facilitate exports to European and US markets.

Kim Nam Jung, chairman of the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business (KBIZ) said, “The Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park investment promotion conference and Vietnam–South Korea business networking event were the chance for businesses from both countries to deepen mutual understanding and foster cooperation. KBIZ continues to serve as a strategic gateway connecting South Korean enterprises with one another and with Vietnamese localities.”

He said that KBIZ will actively support its members in finding reliable partners while promoting substantive exchanges and cooperation to bring long-term benefits to both sides.

Le Quang Hoa, Vice Chairman of Hung Yen People’s Committee

During the event, businesses from both countries raised questions on tax policies, investment procedures, infrastructure quality, human resources, land handover progress, green and smart industrial park development, renewable energy, investor support policies, and supply chain connectivity. These discussions attracted considerable interest from South Korean companies and were addressed in detail by local authorities and Green i-Park representatives.

Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park: a magnet for newcomers Located in Thai Binh Economic Zone, Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park (Green iP-1) has outstanding advantages of strategic location, favourable traffic connectivity, preferential policies, abundant human resources, and a synchronous infrastructure system.

RoK press delegation visits Thai Binh province A delegation of press agencies in the Republic of Korea paid a working visit to Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park in the northern province of Thai Binh on June 13.