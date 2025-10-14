Hung Yen opens coastal road to boost regional connectivity and growth

On October 10, the coastal road section through Hung Yen province, connecting the endpoint of Haiphong’s coastal road to Ninh Binh, was opened to traffic. The new road is strategically important for boosting socioeconomic growth, enhancing national defence and security, and creating new development opportunities for Hung Yen and the broader Red River Delta region.

Delegates perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the coastal road

Implemented under a public-private partnership model, construction was carried out through a Build-Operate-Transfer contract between Hung Yen People’s Committee and Phuong Anh Construction and Trading Co., Ltd., the investor.

The road has a total investment approximating $193.5 million. Designed to meet grade III plain road standards, the route features two lanes for motor vehicles and two lanes for rudimentary vehicles, allowing a maximum speed of 80 km/h.

Along the route are 11 bridges, including five major bridges crossing the Tra Ly River, Red River, Diem Ho River, and Lan River 1 and 2, as well as six medium and smaller bridges.

Functioning as a vital transport artery, the road connects Hung Yen with key economic hubs such as Haiphong, Quang Ninh, Cat Bi Airport, and Lach Huyen International Port. It also forms part of the national coastal road system running from Quang Ninh to Ninh Binh, enhancing regional connectivity.

The completed project significantly reduces travel time and transportation costs, opens up trade corridors, and promotes the development of logistics, commerce, services, and coastal tourism.

The coastal road creates a transport corridor connecting goods from seaport areas to Thai Binh Economic Zone. Photo: Nguyen Thoi

It also paves the way for greater investment attraction into Hung Yen’s industrial zones and clusters, thereby supporting economic restructuring, improving living standards, and advancing the province’s long-term coastal-oriented development strategy.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on October 10, Nguyen Quang Hung, chief of Hung Yen Party Committee’s Inspection Commission, remarked, “The opening of the coastal road is an important step in the province’s strategy to develop a modern, synchronised transport infrastructure network, contributing to the completion of the coastal road system.”

He further noted that the route opens up a new development space, facilitating the formation of industrial, service, and tourism zones along the corridor. This, he said, will help attract strong investment resources and fulfil the coastal economic development objectives set by the Hung Yen Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term.

He called on the investor to ensure proper management, maintenance, and warranty in line with regulations to guarantee safe and efficient long-term operation.

“It is important for relevant departments and localities to swiftly review and adjust development plans for urban, industrial, service, and tourism areas along the route to fully leverage the new infrastructure; as well as continuing to support residents in the project area, especially those who gave up land and homes, ensuring that their post-project living conditions are improved,” said Hung.

“This is not only a social responsibility but also the foundation of trust and consensus, the decisive factor for the success of infrastructure development projects,” he concluded.

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025 Hung Yen has drawn more than $6.3 billion in investment in the first eight months of the year, highlighting its rising appeal to domestic and foreign investors.

Thai Binh EZ emerges as key growth engine for Hung Yen Thai Binh Economic Zone is emerging as a key growth engine in Hung Yen, attracting major multinational investors and generating tens of thousands of jobs.