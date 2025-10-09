Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hung Yen’s economy expands as investment and industry drive 2025 growth

October 09, 2025 | 12:05
(0) user say
Hung Yen posted robust economic gains in the first nine months of 2025, driven by industrial growth, record budget revenue, and a sharp rise in public and private investment.

Along with this, the province's regional GDP in the first nine months of 2025 reached approximately $4.59 billion, marking on-year growth of 8.01 per cent. This places the province 16th out of 34 localities nationally in terms of growth.

According to Hung Yen Statistics Office, the province's total production value during this period amounted to roughly $17.5 billion, representing a 9.3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Within this, industry and construction grew by 10.2 per cent, while services expanded by 7.9 per cent. Agricultural production also showed a positive recovery, with the combined value of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries reaching around $1.28 billion, up 2.6 per cent on-year.

Hung Yen’s economy expands as investment and industry drive 2025 growth
Hung Yen city's urban area

The Index of Industrial Production for the province rose by 11.5 per cent over the same period.

By September 30, Hung Yen's state budget revenue had exceeded $2.84 billion, equivalent to 128.3 per cent of the annual estimate, its highest level ever recorded.

The province attracted 253 new ventures and approved adjustments to 209 existing ones. Total newly registered and supplementary capital amounted to approximately $5.11 billion, including $1.59 billion in foreign direct investment.

Investment flows have notably shifted towards processing industries, clean energy, and infrastructure development.

In terms of enterprise development, Hung Yen licensed 4,142 new businesses with a combined registered capital of about $2.26 billion. Total social investment capital reached around $4.21 billion, reflecting an 11.7 per cent increase on-year.

Public investment disbursement was closely monitored and aligned with the progress of key infrastructure projects, social housing, and those scheduled for inauguration or groundbreaking in 2025.

As of September 24, the disbursed amount stood at approximately $773.3 million, or 47.9 per cent of the capital plan assigned by the prime minister.

Parallel to its economic development efforts, Hung Yen People's Committee focuses on finalising the two-tier local government model. To date, the system has been operating in a stable manner, meeting the practical needs of both citizens and businesses.

The province also recorded significant progress in administrative reform, digital transformation, and business environment improvement. Notably, Hung Yen's Provincial Competitiveness Index in 2024 ranked among the top 10 for the first time.

Hung Yen’s economy expands as investment and industry drive 2025 growth
Nguyen Khac Than, Chairman of Hung Yen People's Committee, chairs the September meeting. Photo: Tat Dat

To meet the socioeconomic development goals set for 2025, at a September meeting, Nguyen Khac Than, Chairman of Hung Yen People's Committee, urged departments and localities to rigorously implement directives from the central government, Hung Yen Party Committee, and the committee.

He emphasised the need to review and comprehensively evaluate growth targets, scenarios, and solutions for the remaining months of the year, with particular focus on site clearance for major projects.

Chairman Than assigned Project Management Boards No.1 and No.2 to reassess the schedules for public investment disbursement and strive to fulfill the disbursement plan by year-end.

“Simultaneously, efforts must gear towards promoting science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, particularly in healthcare, education, agriculture, and the environment, along with accelerating proposals to establish a high-tech industrial park in the province,” he stated.

Hung Yen charts path to modern, green growth Hung Yen charts path to modern, green growth

Hung Yen's post-merger development promises to unlock vast coastal, industrial, and green economic potential, propelling the province towards a modern, sustainable, and globally connected future.
Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen is setting its sights on becoming a key logistics and industrial hub in northern Vietnam, leveraging its strategic location and rapidly developing seaport infrastructure to fuel a marine-oriented economy.
Thai Binh EZ emerges as key growth engine for Hung Yen Thai Binh EZ emerges as key growth engine for Hung Yen

Thai Binh Economic Zone is emerging as a key growth engine in Hung Yen, attracting major multinational investors and generating tens of thousands of jobs.

By Quynh Nga

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hung Yen economy growth Industrial production Hung Yen Public private investment Hung Yen Gross regional domestic product Enterprise development Hung Yen Hung Yen two-tiier government model

Related Contents

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Dutch businesses keen to invest in Hung Yen

Dutch businesses keen to invest in Hung Yen

Hung Yen proposes Free Economic Zone to boost regional growth

Hung Yen proposes Free Economic Zone to boost regional growth

Hung Yen to build $200 million road connecting downtown areas

Hung Yen to build $200 million road connecting downtown areas

Hung Yen offers new space and development momentum following merger

Hung Yen offers new space and development momentum following merger

Viglacera Hung Yen granted investment approval for industrial park

Viglacera Hung Yen granted investment approval for industrial park

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Dutch businesses keen to invest in Hung Yen

Dutch businesses keen to invest in Hung Yen

Hung Yen proposes Free Economic Zone to boost regional growth

Hung Yen proposes Free Economic Zone to boost regional growth

High-tech growth drives investment surge in Hung Yen

High-tech growth drives investment surge in Hung Yen

Hung Yen offers new space and development momentum following merger

Hung Yen offers new space and development momentum following merger

Latest News ⁄ Investing

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020