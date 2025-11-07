Infrastructure boom paves the way for Hung Yen’s transformation

Strategically planned transport projects not only contribute to the synchronised and modern development of Hung Yen’s infrastructure but also act as leverage to reshape the province’s image and position.

Along with this, the construction of a road connecting Thai Binh ward to Hung Ha commune and Pho Hien ward was started in the province’s Thai Binh ward at the end of October. The project has a total investment surpassing $196 million.

This key transport project holds special significance for the province’s infrastructure and economic development, linking the two largest urban centres in Hung Yen.

Groundbreaking ceremony for a $196 million key road project connecting Thai Binh ward with Pho Hien ward

According to Nguyen Huu Nghia, Secretary of Hung Yen Party Committee, besides facilitating trade and reducing the distance between the province’s two largest urban areas, the road serves as a strategic axis to create a new growth pole to propel local socioeconomic development, and materialise the strategy to turn Thai Binh Coastal Economic Zone into the first free economic zone in northern Vietnam.

In mid-August, Hung Yen commenced construction of a road connecting cultural heritage tourism and economic development along the Red River. The project has a total investment of approximately $372 million.

This route passes through 13 communes in Hung Yen province, and spans approximately 55.6 km.

Once completed, the project will not only improve transport infrastructure but also unlock the potential along both sides of the route, connecting cultural and spiritual heritage sites along the Red River on the axis of Thang Long- Pho Hien-Tam Chuc-Bai Dinh-Huong Pagoda.

Hung Yen has allocated dozens of millions of US dollars in public investment capital to build key roads connecting the national transport system within the province.

Relevant projects include Ring Road 4 through Hung Yen; the road connecting Provincial Road 387 with the Hanoi-Haiphong expressway; the road linking the Hanoi-Haiphong expressway with the Cau Gie-Ninh Binh expressway; Tan Phuc-Vong Phan road; the coastal Thai Binh-Con Vanh route; an economic zone axis road; and the Ninh Binh-Haiphong expressway through Thai Binh (CT.08).

The synchronised transport system has shortened geographical distances, boosting the flow of goods, labour, and services, and promoting local socioeconomic development.

Hung Yen’s transport infrastructure continues to be invested in a synchronised and modern manner, including intra-provincial and northern regional road connections, coastal roads, Ninh Binh-Haiphong expressway (CT.08), and the new road from Pho Hien ward to Hung Ha commune.

Route connecting the Hanoi-Haiphong expressway with the Cau Gie-Ninh Binh expressway through Hung Yen province

On November 4, Nguyen Khac Than, Chairman of Hung Yen People’s Committee, chaired a meeting to hear the Department of Construction report on the investment policy for the road project from Pho Hien ward to Hung Ha commune and Provincial Road 468 (spanning from the intersection with National Highway 10 to Diem Dien Port).

According to the pre-feasibility study, the route from Pho Hien ward to Hung Ha commune is approximately 12.45km long, passing through the communes of Tien Lu, Long Hung, Ngu Thien, Tien La, and Hung Ha.

The road is designed to be as straight and short as possible, with a design speed of 120km/h, and connects seamlessly with the road from Thai Binh ward to Hung Ha commune at Dong Tu intersection.

Once completed, the road will shorten travel time between Pho Hien and Thai Binh wards, form a key trade gateway between the northern and southern areas of the province, connect with major economic and political centres in the region, help reduce traffic on national highways 10 and 39, expand land reserves, and create space for new urban and economic development.

Regarding Provincial Road 468 (from the intersection with National Highway 10 to Diem Dien Port), the route is designed as a Class II flat road, with four to six lanes, serving as the main axis connecting National Expressway 8, National Highway 10, and the Diem Dien Port area in Thai Thuy commune.

The investment in building Provincial Road No. 468 (from the intersection with National Highway 10 to Diem Dien port) holds strategic, long-term significance for marine-oriented economic development, associated with industries, tourism, and services. It also creates momentum to attract investment into Diem Dien port and surrounding areas.

After hearing delegates discuss and propose route options, intersection locations, connectivity solutions with other transport routes, and mechanisms for mobilising and allocating investment resources, Chairman Than noted that the implementation of these two projects, along with other key projects in the province, is an objective requirement in the post-merger context, and aims to concretise the goals of the first Party Congress Resolution, term 2025–2030.

“For the road from Pho Hien ward to Hung Ha commune, it is important to ensure synchronisation and connectivity, aligned with the straightest route as directed by the prime minister, and coordinated technical infrastructure planning with attention to landscape, greenery, and environment. The relevant departments and sectors are to coordinate phased investment, ensuring full route completion and traffic opening by 2027 at the latest,” he said.

For Provincial Road 468, Than requested a study on expressway-standard construction, linked with the development of Diem Dien port, ensuring synchronisation with Dong Tu intersection and the expansion of Thai Binh-Ha Nam road, aiming to form a modern transport infrastructure network and drive economic development in coastal areas and the entire province.

