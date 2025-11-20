Corporate

Imexpharm named Vietnam’s best place to work in pharmaceutical industry

November 20, 2025 | 17:16
(0) user say
Imexpharm has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Vietnam 2025 in the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and healthcare sector category.
Imexpharm named Vietnam’s best place to work in pharmaceutical industry

This marks the second consecutive year that Imexpharm has received this recognition, reaffirming the company’s commitment to fostering a happy, equitable, and inclusive workplace.

The annual awards are conducted by Anphabe in collaboration with market research company Intage and endorsed by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The rankings gather objective feedback from more than 73,000 employees to evaluate the employer brand health of over 650 leading companies across 18 industries in Vietnam. Alongside the survey, the “Code the Future” report presents a comprehensive picture of organisational transformation built from insights of tens of thousands of employees and hundreds of senior leaders nationwide.

According to the Anphabe survey dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry (May-August 2025) with 1,273 professionals participating, Imexpharm stands out with exceptional indicators, retaining its #1 ranking in the sector and rising to 21st in the Vietnam 100 Best Places to Work – Medium Enterprises, up four places from 2024.

Imexpharm’s performance significantly surpasses the medium-enterprise average across key dimensions. Particularly, the EBA Index reached 13.4 per cent, higher than the medium-enterprise average of 10.2 per cent; 83.8 per cent of industry talents are aware of Imexpharm, surpassing the medium-enterprise average of 78.1 per cent; willingness to apply reached 5.1 per cent, nearly triple the medium-enterprise average of 1.8 per cent.

Notably, the percentage of industry talents who consider Imexpharm an ideal place to work is four times higher than the medium-enterprise average, and the percentage of talents who prioritise accepting the company’s offer despite similar offers is 17 times higher. This is an achievement the company’s leadership and employees can take pride in, especially in a year marked by numerous challenges and shifting expectations from both the market and the talent pool.

Imexpharm named Vietnam’s best place to work in pharmaceutical industry
Research and product development at the pharmaceutical plant meet EU-GMP quality standards. Photo: Imexpharm

Tran Thi Dao, CEO of Imexpharm, shared, “This is an immense honour for Imexpharm to once again be recognised as Vietnam’s Best Place to Work. This recognition reflects our sustained efforts and represents the journey we have walked together in building a workplace that is professional, humane and anchored in kindness. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my colleagues and nearly 1,500 members of the Imexpharm family for their dedication, resilience, and unwavering spirit throughout the past year. Imexpharm will continue to invest in people. Above all, I hope every individual at Imexpharm feels a deep sense of pride knowing that their work creates meaningful value for the community.”

Culture of learning and innovation

Guided by the philosophy that people are the source of all success, Imexpharm consistently invests in cultivating a talented, diverse, and sustainable workforce. This philosophy fuels the company’s daily commitment to greater achievements, enabling Imexpharm to bring more value to employees and the community within the cycle of “happy people – happy business – happy nation”.

Human capability at Imexpharm is developed through three pillars: Expertise – Health – Resilience.

From January to November 2025, the company organised 80 training, coaching, and onboarding programmes domestically and internationally, with more than 1,955 total participants. Specialised programmes were implemented, including pharmaceutical registration and food declaration regulations, COSO-standard risk management and internal control, personal data protection, AI application skills training, and a EU-GMP workshop by VNPCA and ISPE.

Alongside training, Imexpharm promotes fair advancement opportunities, with over 60 employees promoted to higher positions this year – a testament to the company’s commitment to empowerment and internal growth.

Imexpharm named Vietnam’s best place to work in pharmaceutical industry
The branch management team. Photo: Imexpharm

Imexpharm also places a strong focus on developing future generations of talent through initiatives such as welcoming pharmacy students from Binh Duong Medical College to the EU-GMP factory for internships, career-guidance at Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy and the University of Health Sciences, a one-on-one mentor programme for production and quality divisions, and providing LinkedIn Learning accounts to managers and key employees.

Internal engagement programmes, including sports tournaments, the SAO IMEX recognition programme and the Excellent Employee Awards, are also held regularly to foster a vibrant and inspiring workplace culture.

Imexpharm sees strong first half growth with $47 million in revenue Imexpharm sees strong first half growth with $47 million in revenue

Imexpharm reported strong first half results on July 18, with net revenue up 22 per cent on-year, reaching nearly half of its annual target.
Vietnam’s pharma sector advancing with focus on ESG and innovation Vietnam’s pharma sector advancing with focus on ESG and innovation

Vietnam’s pharmaceutical sector is advancing through a combination of scientific innovation, regulatory responsibility, and efforts to build a sustainable healthcare system.
Imexpharm’s EBITDA margin rises to 22.3 per cent driven by cost management and growth Imexpharm’s EBITDA margin rises to 22.3 per cent driven by cost management and growth

In September 2025, Imexpharm's profit before tax surged by 101 per cent, while EBITDA increased by 48 per cent.

By Thanh Van

