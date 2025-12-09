Home Credit honoured among top 10 sustainable companies in trade and⁠ services

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Home Credit has been included in the top 100 sustainable companies in Vietnam, recognising the efforts and dedication of the consumer finance company in its strategy to accompany the sustainable development of the nation.

This important milestone is also a strong affirmation of Home Credit Vietnam’s remarkable progress in pursuing the sustainable development goals (environmental, social, and governance), particularly in improving and strengthening the governance factor across all business operations.

Jakub Kudrna, chief strategy officer and chairman of Home Credit Vietnam’s ESG Steering Group, receiving the top 10 sustainable companies in trade and⁠ services certification from Deputy Minister Nguyen Manh Khuong and VCCI vice president Nguyen Quang Vinh. Photo: Home Credit

Recent severe storms and flooding, attributed to climate change, have underscored the significance of sustainable development. At Home Credit, alongside maintaining business efficiency, the company is accelerating the measurement and assessment of the impact of environmental and climate risks on its business operations and vice versa.

This approach is considered a significant transformation in Home Credit’s corporate governance, since risk identification serves as the essential basis for the company to launch and execute sustainable initiatives.

Throughout its 17 years in Vietnam, Home Credit has prioritised responsible growth by emphasising transparency and strict risk control. The company uses AI and big data to evaluate customers’ financial capability, thereby minimising non-performing loans (NPL) and making services more accessible to underserved populations without severely compromising the financial health of either party.

As a result, Home Credit’s NPL in the third quarter of 2025 was 1.57 per cent, compared to an industry average of 7.5 per cent. This indicator reflects the company's effective risk management capabilities, as Home Credit is one of the few finance companies to maintain an NPL threshold below 3 per cent for several consecutive years.

The company also offers various preferential financial solutions to support consumers in accessing environmentally friendly products such as electric vehicles and bicycles, thereby promoting a green lifestyle within the community.

Jakub Kudrna and the Home Credit Vietnam team. Photo: Home Credit

Home Credit believes that effective risk management not only facilitates the company to develop better business strategies for the coming years but can also maximise customer protection, empowering individuals to take control of their lives with confidence.

Supporting the community: from providing assistance to fostering sustainable livelihoods

Beyond management initiatives, the company consistently endeavours to support the community through practical social activities. In response to the ongoing natural disasters in Vietnam in 2025, Home Credit swiftly mobilised its entire company, contributing a total of over VND2 billion ($75,872) to support school reconstruction and aid its employees in areas affected by storms and floods.

In addition, the “Home Love” programme has supported over 3,000 people in difficult circumstances across the country since the beginning of the year, while also renovating and reconstructing five schools in remote areas. These activities garner enthusiastic involvement from numerous volunteers within the corporation and its partners, fostering the spirit of action for the community.

Home Credit’s employees donated over VND2 billion ($75,872) to support school reconstruction and aid their colleagues in areas affected by storms and floods. Photo: Home Credit

As well as direct support, Home Credit prioritises solutions that enhance sustainable livelihoods within the community. That is why, for many years, the company has regularly executed programmes aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of underprivileged women, offering them training and guidance throughout their entrepreneurial endeavours and family economic advancement.

For future generations, the company has also collaborated with the Banking Academy of Vietnam –⁠ Phu Yen Campus to organise sustainable livelihood startup competitions, providing practical knowledge about sustainable development and risk management in businesses to students.

The “Home Smart” series has also been implemented for many years, concentrating on imparting fundamental financial knowledge to diverse audiences. In 2025, Home Credit’s workshops engaged more than 2,000 university students from Ho Chi Minh City and Danang. In November, the company further disseminated financial literacy to more than 1,500 female partners of Be Group through both offline and online channels.

“The series of natural disasters in 2025 further made us reflect on the responsibility of businesses in environmental risk management and in accompanying societal stakeholders. Guided by the principle of placing people at the centre of all strategies and activities, Home Credit is committed to fostering a safe and happy living environment, allowing every individual to enjoy the life they desire.

The recognition from the VCCI further motivates us to create positive and lasting social impacts, contributing to a more sustainable future for the community," shared Jakub Kudrna, chief strategy officer and chairman of Home Credit Vietnam’s ESG Steering Group.

