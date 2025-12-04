Masan Consumer named by Fortune in 100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia

This is the first time Fortune has expanded the list to the Southeast Asia region, honouring businesses with the best working environments in the region. The recognition marks an important milestone in the development journey of Masan Consumer , with a people-centric philosophy that creates an ideal environment for each employee to unlock their potential.

According to Fortune, against Southeast Asia's fast-growing economy, the list honours organisations for achieving outstanding business results and shaping ideal workplaces for employees. Based on the Great Place To Work survey model, the ranking recognises companies where their staff have great trust in the organisation, pride in their work, and high team spirit.

Fortune's evaluation process places a strong emphasis on real-world employee feedback through surveys, combined with in-depth assessments of companies' corporate culture and human resources strategies. More than 1.3 million employees engaged in the survey to assess their workplaces, with over 550,000 verified survey responses.

Following a rigorous evaluation process, the result serves as testament to Masan Consumer's ceaseless efforts to improve employee experience and foster a professional and dynamic working environment. This represents a well-deserved acknowledgment from Fortune – the organisation behind prestigious global rankings such as Fortune Global 500, Fortune's Most Powerful Women and 100 Best Companies to Work For in the US and Europe.

Masan Consumer (UpCOM: MCH) has been recognised as a Great Place To Work for three consecutive years, from 2023 to 2025, based on a comprehensive survey of more than 5,000 employees nationally. A remarkable 91 per cent of employees rated Masan Consumer as having an excellent working environment, up 4 percentage points on-year and underscoring the high trust of its employees. Masan Consumer achieved high scores across all criteria in the Trust Model (Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie), up by 2 to 4 points compared with previous surveys. This demonstrates the company's comprehensive human development strategy, fostering a creative and cohesive environment for employees to unlock their potential and contribute to the overall success of the organisation.

For nearly 30 years of development with the mission of serving consumers, Masan Consumer has constantly innovated to bring quality products, meeting the essential needs of millions of Vietnamese families. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of FMCG products in the fields of seasonings, convenience foods, beverages, home, and personal care, with well-known brands such as CHIN-SU, Nam Ngu, Omachi, Kokomi, and Wake-Up 247. Masan Consumer's products are present in over 98 per cent of Vietnamese households and exported to more than 26 countries.

In 2025, Masan Consumer was honoured as the No.1 Enterprise of Choice 2025 (FMCG – Diversified Categories) in a non-profit survey conducted by CareerViet. This award reflects the company's strong attractiveness to talents in the industry, while affirming its reputation and leading position in Vietnam's FMCG market.

More than just awards, Masan Consumer's recognition affirms the trust and cohesion it has built within its workforce, reflecting the company's human development strategies that deliver real value. This recognition serves as a strong foundation and motivation for Masan Consumer to create a workplace that attracts, nurtures, and empowers talent with ambition. The company is committed to becoming a source of national pride, serving Vietnamese consumers, and reaching out to the world.

