Nissha completes share acquisition of USM Healthcare

The move follows Nissha's decision to acquire a 60 per cent stake in USM Healthcare, as announced in January.

The company has positioned the medical market as one of its priority markets and is working to achieve business expansion through company-wide efforts, with the company having set its sights on the areas of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare products.

USM Healthcare manufactures and sells products such as stents used in cardiology (devices used in catheter-based treatments that are minimally invasive) and devices used in orthopaedics. It has a vertically integrated system in place which encompasses processes spanning from product design and development to regulatory approval, manufacturing, and sales, giving the company a competitive edge in terms of pricing.

As Vietnam’s only domestic manufacturer in the stent field, it has continued to grow in recent years on the back of preferential policies aimed at domestic medical devices in Vietnam, and further expansion is expected going forward. Drawing on this vertically integrated system, USM Healthcare also provides contract design/development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) for medical device manufacturers.

The medical devices market in Southeast Asia is rapidly expanding against the backdrop of economic development and improved standards of medical care. With a focus on the US, the company has previously aimed to expand its business regarding CDMO for medical devices. Through this acquisition, the company has newly acquired a business platform for medical device manufacturing in Southeast Asia.

Taking full advantage of the Nissha Group’s customer bases in the US and Japan, the group’s knowledge on design, development and manufacturing in relation to CDMO for medical devices, as well as its quality management, the company will proceed with strengthening the existing businesses of USM Healthcare and making them more efficient while also encouraging geographic expansion in Southeast Asia.

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