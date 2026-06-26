Vietnam’s workforce ready for AI era

Photo: baodautu.vn

Microsoft Vietnam on June 24 released its 2026 Work Trend Index, analysing trillions of anonymised Microsoft 365 productivity signals, and surveying 2,000 workers in Vietnam.

The findings show that Vietnamese employees are moving faster with AI adoption than the organisations around them. They are already using AI to do more valuable, higher‑impact work, but many organisations are not built to fully unlock that potential.

89 per cent of AI users in Vietnam say they treat AI output as a starting point, not a final answer, and that they “stay responsible for the thinking.” They see their role is shifting from generating answers to evaluating, refining, and owning them.

This shift is already visible in how people work. Vietnam leads ASEAN with 39 per cent of workers being Frontier Professionals, the most advanced AI users in the research, compared to 16 per cent globally. These workers are not only adopting AI quickly but also using it in more sophisticated ways to analyse information, solve problems, evaluate, and think creatively.

That capability is translating into tangible outcomes. 76 per cent of AI users in Vietnam say they’re producing work they couldn’t have created a year ago, significantly ahead of the global average (58 per cent). Among Frontier Professionals, that figure rises to 83 per cent, versus 80 per cent globally.

Frontier Professionals in Vietnam also refuse to outsource their thinking to AI. Compared to non‑Frontier Professionals, they are more likely to deliberately do some work without AI to keep their skills sharp (57 per cent versus 41 per cent). They are more likely to pause before starting work to decide what should be done by a human versus an AI (62 per cent versus 50 per cent).

While employees are moving quickly, the research shows that leadership and organisational systems are struggling to keep pace. Globally, only 19 per cent of organisations fall into the Frontier category, where both individual AI capability and organisational readiness are high.

The majority of organisations sit in an “emergent” stage, where AI adoption is underway, but individual AI capability and organisational conditions are still taking shape. In Vietnam, there are more positive signals. 48 per cent of AI users in Vietnam say their leadership is clearly and consistently aligned on AI, nearly doubling the global average of 26 per cent. 32 per cent of AI users say they’re rewarded for reinventing how work gets done when those efforts don’t immediately produce results. This figure is slightly ahead of the global average (13 per cent).

The findings also reveals that 82 per cent of AI users fear falling behind if they don’t use AI to adapt quickly, compared to 65 per cent globally.

This creates the ‘Transformation Paradox’: employees feel pressure to adopt AI quickly to keep up, but the systems around them in terms of metrics, incentives, and norms continue to reinforce the old way of working.

The strongest signal from the 2026 Work Trend Index is that organisational factors matter more than individual behaviour. Culture, manager support, and talent practices account for more than twice the AI impact of individual mindset and usage.

Frontier Firms do this by focusing on AI absorption, not just adoption, by redesigning how work gets done and turning output into insight. When those insights are captured, shared, and embedded into everyday operations, they become Owned Intelligence: institutional knowledge, processes, and standards that are difficult to replicate.

This is where Frontier Professionals stand out. In Vietnam, they are more likely to report that agent workflows, human handoffs, and quality standards are documented and repeatable compared to non‑Frontier Professionals. By turning individual progress into shared practice, Frontier Firms build learning systems that scale and gain competitive advantage.

As AI becomes an execution layer across work, competitive advantage will belong to leaders who redesign how work gets done and to organisations that empower people to learn, adapt, and lead alongside AI. Turning that shift into sustained impact requires systems that bring people and AI agents into the same flow of work, supported by connected data and clear governance.

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