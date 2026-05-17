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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Domestic investors register for Viet Ha Beer share auction in Hanoi

May 17, 2026 | 09:00
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A group of domestic investors has registered to purchase shares in Vietnam Ha Investment and Trading JSC, the owner of the Viet Ha Beer brand, as Hanoi authorities move to divest their controlling stake.
Domestic investors register for Viet Ha Beer share auction in Hanoi

The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HSX) has announced the registration results for the share auction of Vietnam Ha Investment and Trading JSC, a company currently owned by the Hanoi People's Committee. The auction is set to take place at 9am on May 18 at the HSX. Payment for purchased shares will be made from May 19 to May 25, with deposit refunds scheduled from May 19 to May 22.

A total of 13 domestic investors – one institutional and 12 individual – have registered for the auction. The institutional investor has registered to buy more than 39.25 million shares, while the 12 individual investors have registered to purchase a combined total of over 47.1 million shares.

According to a previous announcement, the Hanoi People's Committee plans to auction more than 39.25 million shares in Vietnam Ha Investment and Trading JSC, equivalent to just over 51 per cent of the company's charter capital, at a starting price of $0.84 per share (VND21,524).

If all shares are successfully sold as planned, the municipal authority is expected to collect at least $33 million from the divestment.

Vietnam Ha Investment and Trading JSC was formerly Vietnam Ha Investment One Member LLC before being converted into a joint-stock company in 2017 under the government's equitisation policy and the Hanoi People's Committee according to its website

Established in 1966 as a small factory producing essential consumer goods for Hanoi residents, Viet Ha has developed over nearly six decades into a diversified investment and consumer goods group with 11 subsidiaries, joint ventures, and affiliated companies operating in the food and beverage sector nationwide.

The group owns several well-known brands, including Viet Ha Beer, Trang An Confectionery, Hanoi Confectionery, and Ngoc Ha Shoes, alongside major property projects such as the Viet Ha mixed-use residential and commercial complex and the Linh Nam commercial and service centre. The company currently has charter capital of VND769 billion (about $30 million), with its core business focused on beer and malt production.

Besides the Hanoi People's Committee, the company's other major shareholders include Vegetexco Vietnam JSC, holding 36.1 per cent, and Vietnam International Commodity Exchange JSC, which owns 12.56 per cent.

By Phuong Thu

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TagTag:
Viet Ha beer F&B

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