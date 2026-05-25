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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanoi to host APAC’s premier wind energy event

May 25, 2026 | 17:32
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Media briefing on APAC Wind Energy Summit 2026 will take place at VIR's headquarters on May 26, highlighting the growing role of wind energy in powering economic growth and industrial transformation.
Hanoi to host APAC’s premier wind energy event

Entering its fourth edition, the APAC Wind Energy Summit 2026, the leading regional commercial event for the wind power industry, will take place from June 9-11, at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi. The event is organised by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

Under the theme “Wind Powering Prosperity Across Asia-Pacific: Building Electrified Economies Through Wind Scale-Up and Supply Chain Expansion,” the three-day summit will feature two days of conference sessions and exhibitions, alongside dedicated networking activities, receptions and side events designed to foster strategic business connections across the industry.

The summit is expected to pull in more than 1,000 participants, including policymakers, industry leaders, project developers, investors and supply chain stakeholders from across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. The event aims to create a high-level platform where focused discussions can generate future commercial partnerships and investment opportunities.

Focusing on the key trends shaping the future of the wind energy sector in Asia-Pacific, the APAC Wind Energy Summit offers organisations direct access to senior decision-makers, market intelligence and valuable business opportunities.

To provide further details on the programme and key priorities of the summit, a media briefing will be held tomorrow afternoon (May 26) at VIR's headquarters, featuring participation from:

  • Bui Vinh Thang – Vietnam country manager, GWEC
  • Nguyen Tuan – head of Commercial Division, PTSC
  • Alessandro Antonioli – Vietnam country representative, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
  • Ngo Tien Dat – Vietnam country director, Suzlon Energy
  • Nguyen Ngoc Tu – Business Development director, IPC E&C.

The media briefing will highlight several key messages, including the role of the APAC Wind Energy Summit as a platform connecting policy, investment and technology; the emergence of offshore wind as a strategic pillar for energy security in Vietnam and the wider Asia-Pacific region; and the critical contribution of offshore wind to Net Zero commitments and the green energy transition.

The discussion will also highlight how offshore wind is creating opportunities for new industrial ecosystems and regional supply chain development.

Speakers are expected to explore how leading global wind energy companies can support Vietnam in effectively deploying offshore wind projects while helping to build a competitive domestic wind power supply chain.

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) is the international trade association representing the global wind energy industry. Its members include more than 1,500 companies, organisations and institutions across over 80 countries, ranging from turbine manufacturers and project developers to component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewable energy associations, utilities, and financial and insurance institutions.

GWEC’s mission is to ensure that wind energy establishes itself as a leading solution to today’s energy challenges while delivering substantial environmental and economic benefits worldwide.

By Nguyen Huong

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TagTag:
wind energy APAC Wind Energy Summit 2026 APAC Wind Energy Summit AsiaPacific region offshore wind

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