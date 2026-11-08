GC Food rectifies Financial Statement Information [3nd Repost]

GC Food Joint Stock Company hereby discloses the rectification of certain information regarding the Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter IV/2025, and the Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter II/2026.
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|Photo: GC Food
Details are as follows:
Consolidated Financial Statements for Q4/2025
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Item
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Before rectification
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After rectification
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Net revenue for Q4/2025
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171,295,373,881 VND
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162,479,031,621 VND
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Profit after tax for Q4/2025
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19,059,641,268 VND
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-39,374,154,751 VND
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Cumulative net revenue through Q4/2025
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697,876,780,370 VND
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689,060,438,110 VND
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Cumulative profit after tax through Q4/2025
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98,542,583,480 VND
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36,213,951,642 VND
Separate Financial Statements for Q4/2025
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Item
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Before rectification
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After rectification
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Revenue from sales of goods and provision of services cumulative for the full year 2025
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494,622,222,211 VND
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486,382,411,031 VND
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Revenue from sales of goods and provision of services for Q4/2025
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134,619,204,632 VND
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126,379,393,452 VND
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Corporate income tax profit after tax cumulative for the full year 2025
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104,806,647,625 VND
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77,593,285,138 VND
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Corporate income tax profit after tax for Q4/2025
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74,579,207,080 VND
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47,365,844,593 VND
Consolidated Financial Statements for Q2/2026
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Item
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Before rectification
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After rectification
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Net revenue for Q2/2026
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209,836,670,295 VND
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209,599,545,176 VND
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Profit after tax for Q2/2026
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19,975,346,012 VND
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489,224,904 VND
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Cumulative net revenue through Q2/2026
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395,851,337,616 VND
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395,614,212,497 VND
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Cumulative profit after tax through Q2/2026
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51,320,708,815 VND
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31,834,587,707 VND
Separate Financial Statements for Q2/2026
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Item
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Before rectification
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After rectification
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Corporate income tax profit after tax cumulative through the end of Q2/2026
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7,083,297,743 VND
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6,139,736,099 VND
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Corporate income tax profit after tax for Q2/2026
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-1,422,298,348 VND
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-2,365,859,992 VND
The restated financial statements and information disclosure contents have been posted on the Company's official website at: https://gcfood.com.vn/vie/quan-he-co-dong/
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|GC Food rectifies Financial Statement Information
GC Food Joint Stock Company hereby discloses the rectification of certain information regarding the Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter IV/2025, and the Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter II/2026.
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|GC Food rectifies Financial Statement Information [2nd Repost]
GC Food Joint Stock Company hereby discloses the rectification of certain information regarding the Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter IV/2025, and the Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter II/2026.
By GC Food