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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GC Food rectifies Financial Statement Information [2nd Repost]

November 07, 2026 | 23:00
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GC Food Joint Stock Company hereby discloses the rectification of certain information regarding the Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter IV/2025, and the Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter II/2026.
GC Food rectifies Financial Statement Information [2nd Repost]
Photo: GC Food

Details are as follows:

Consolidated Financial Statements for Q4/2025

Item

Before rectification

After rectification

Net revenue for Q4/2025

171,295,373,881 VND

162,479,031,621 VND

Profit after tax for Q4/2025

19,059,641,268 VND

-39,374,154,751 VND

Cumulative net revenue through Q4/2025

697,876,780,370 VND

689,060,438,110 VND

Cumulative profit after tax through Q4/2025

98,542,583,480 VND

36,213,951,642 VND

Separate Financial Statements for Q4/2025

Item

Before rectification

After rectification

Revenue from sales of goods and provision of services cumulative for the full year 2025

494,622,222,211 VND

486,382,411,031 VND

Revenue from sales of goods and provision of services for Q4/2025

134,619,204,632 VND

126,379,393,452 VND

Corporate income tax profit after tax cumulative for the full year 2025

104,806,647,625 VND

77,593,285,138 VND

Corporate income tax profit after tax for Q4/2025

74,579,207,080 VND

47,365,844,593 VND

Consolidated Financial Statements for Q2/2026

Item

Before rectification

After rectification

Net revenue for Q2/2026

209,836,670,295 VND

209,599,545,176 VND

Profit after tax for Q2/2026

19,975,346,012 VND

489,224,904 VND

Cumulative net revenue through Q2/2026

395,851,337,616 VND

395,614,212,497 VND

Cumulative profit after tax through Q2/2026

51,320,708,815 VND

31,834,587,707 VND

Separate Financial Statements for Q2/2026

Item

Before rectification

After rectification

Corporate income tax profit after tax cumulative through the end of Q2/2026

7,083,297,743 VND

6,139,736,099 VND

Corporate income tax profit after tax for Q2/2026

-1,422,298,348 VND

-2,365,859,992 VND

The restated financial statements and information disclosure contents have been posted on the Company's official website at: https://gcfood.com.vn/vie/quan-he-co-dong/

GC Food rectifies Financial Statement Information GC Food rectifies Financial Statement Information

GC Food Joint Stock Company hereby discloses the rectification of certain information regarding the Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter IV/2025, and the Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter II/2026.

By GC Food

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