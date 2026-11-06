GC Food rectifies Financial Statement Information

GC Food Joint Stock Company hereby discloses the rectification of certain information regarding the Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter IV/2025, and the Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter II/2026.

Photo: GC Food Details are as follows: Consolidated Financial Statements for Q4/2025 Item Before rectification After rectification Net revenue for Q4/2025 171,295,373,881 VND 162,479,031,621 VND Profit after tax for Q4/2025 19,059,641,268 VND -39,374,154,751 VND Cumulative net revenue through Q4/2025 697,876,780,370 VND 689,060,438,110 VND Cumulative profit after tax through Q4/2025 98,542,583,480 VND 36,213,951,642 VND Separate Financial Statements for Q4/2025 Item Before rectification After rectification Revenue from sales of goods and provision of services cumulative for the full year 2025 494,622,222,211 VND 486,382,411,031 VND Revenue from sales of goods and provision of services for Q4/2025 134,619,204,632 VND 126,379,393,452 VND Corporate income tax profit after tax cumulative for the full year 2025 104,806,647,625 VND 77,593,285,138 VND Corporate income tax profit after tax for Q4/2025 74,579,207,080 VND 47,365,844,593 VND Consolidated Financial Statements for Q2/2026 Item Before rectification After rectification Net revenue for Q2/2026 209,836,670,295 VND 209,599,545,176 VND Profit after tax for Q2/2026 19,975,346,012 VND 489,224,904 VND Cumulative net revenue through Q2/2026 395,851,337,616 VND 395,614,212,497 VND Cumulative profit after tax through Q2/2026 51,320,708,815 VND 31,834,587,707 VND Separate Financial Statements for Q2/2026 Item Before rectification After rectification Corporate income tax profit after tax cumulative through the end of Q2/2026 7,083,297,743 VND 6,139,736,099 VND Corporate income tax profit after tax for Q2/2026 -1,422,298,348 VND -2,365,859,992 VND The restated financial statements and information disclosure contents have been posted on the Company's official website at: https://gcfood.com.vn/vie/quan-he-co-dong/ By GC Food