Hoa Phat Agriculture files for IPO

September 17, 2025 | 16:27
Hoa Phat Agriculture Development JSC (HPA) submitted its application for an initial public offering (IPO) to the State Securities Commission on September 16.
Hoa Phat Agriculture files for IPO

The IPO presents a new investment opportunity for investors in Vietnam's stock market while spreading the positive values ​​that Hoa Phat Agriculture has built over the years.

According to the company's leadership, the pricing principle will not be lower than the book value per share. Based on the financial statement as of June 30, HPA's book value stood at VND11,887 ($0.45) per share.

HPA plans to offer up to 30 million shares to investors. The raised capital will be prioritized for investments in farms, feed mills, and additional working capital for operations. IPO proceeds will also be used to expand production scale, optimize the supply chain, and invest in Central and Southern Vietnam. Hoa Phat Agriculture expects to list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange as early as December 2025 under the ticker symbol HPA.

In terms of business performance, Hoa Phat Agriculture has been the second-largest contributor to Hoa Phat Group, following its core steel segment. Net revenue in 2024 reached VND7.08 trillion ($268.4 million), up 12.2 per cent on-year. In the first half of 2025, the company recorded revenue of VND4.33 trillion ($164.2 million), a sharp increase from the same period and equivalent to 61 per cent of the full-year 2024 figure.

The company's gross profit saw remarkable growth during 2023–2025. In 2024, gross profit reached VND1.46 trillion ($55.4 million), up 169 per cent from 2023. In the first six months of 2025, HPA recorded VND1.21 trillion ($45.87 million) in gross profit, equal to 83 per cent of the full-year 2024 figure.

This helped profit after tax soar to VND939 billion ($35.6 million) in the first half of 2025, 2.3 times higher than the same period in 2024. HPA's net profit for 2025 is expected to reach around VND1.6 trillion ($60.6 million), equivalent to earnings per share of ~ VND 6,274 ($0.24).

Hoa Phat entered the agriculture sector in 2015. Hoa Phat Agriculture Development JSC is the key entity managing all agricultural investments and operations of Hoa Phat Group.

Over the past 10 years, Hoa Phat has established a leading position in Vietnam's agriculture industry with a national network of farms and factories. Its animal feed business ranks among the top 13 largest producers, it is the market leader in Australian beef, and holds the top market share in chicken eggs in northern Vietnam with nearly one million eggs per day. The company also operates one of Vietnam's largest modern and closed-cycle pig farming systems with an annual capacity of over 600,000 heads.

Highlands Coffee steps up investment, export, and IPO strategies Highlands Coffee steps up investment, export, and IPO strategies

Highlands Coffee is refining its investment, export, and initial public offering strategies to navigate the changing coffee landscape in Vietnam and globally.
Startups urged to plan ahead for IPO success Startups urged to plan ahead for IPO success

As Vietnamese startups evolve, the conversation shifts towards choosing the right initial public offering strategy, balancing the advantages of each type with the crucial need for securing private investment to ensure successful execution.
Vietnam's capital market remains active despite lack of IPOs Vietnam's capital market remains active despite lack of IPOs

Vietnam's capital market is gaining strong momentum, fueled by a wave of new listings and board transfers, setting the stage for a vibrant season of initial public offerings (IPOs) ahead.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Hoa Phat Agriculture Initial Public Offering stock market supply chain financial statement Investment Opportunity IPO

