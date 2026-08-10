Sentosa GrillFest 2026 returns with 42 food vendors

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 August 2026 - Sentosa GrillFest, Singapore's favourite beachfront cookout supported by Singapore Tourism Board, returns to Siloso Beach for its ninth edition from 23 July to 16 August 2026. Since its debut in 2017, the festival has welcomed close to 800,000 visitors, and this year's edition is its most ambitious yet. Featuring 42 vendors across five zones, including 18 new names and a host of returning crowd favourites, guests can look forward to bold new flavours, an elevated beachfront atmosphere, and first-ever dining concepts co-curated with the Singapore Chefs' Association, all in a festival that welcomes guests of every kind, pets included. From the crackle of open flames and the aroma of food fresh off the grill to the anticipation of the first bite by the sea, Sentosa GrillFest 2026 is designed to be a gastronomic feast for all senses.

Omakase-Inspired Chef's Grill



Making its debut this year is Chef's Grill, Sentosa GrillFest's first-ever eight-course omakase-inspired style beachfront dining experience, created in collaboration with the Singapore Chefs' Association (SCA). Held in an air-conditioned tent with premium chinaware, the format gives diners a close look at live-fire techniques from a curated roster of Singapore chefs. Three mainstay vendors — Sentosa Golf Club, R&B Grill Bar and ASAP & CO — anchor the experience across all four weekends, while a rotating guest vendor slot brings fresh faces to the menu each week, giving guests a new reason to return every weekend.



Chef's Grill also serves as the closing platform for the inaugural Singapore Chef Festival, organised in partnership with the SCA, marking Sentosa GrillFest's growing role in Singapore's culinary calendar.



For Chef's Grill menu and pricing details, refer to www.sentosa.com.sg/grillfest.



Marketplace by Indoguna



Returning in an elevated format this year is Marketplace, developed in collaboration with Indoguna, a leading premium food importer and distributor in Singapore. This year's edition places a sharper focus on local sourcing and sustainable produce, with a curated selection of ingredients that champions responsible food choices without compromising on quality.



Drawing the eyes of all who enter is a central chiller display, where guests can browse and select fresh meats, seafood, vegetables and gourmet items, before watching them cooked-to-order across themed grill and serve stalls. Prepare to be entranced by the theatre of live-fire cooking through grilling, smoking and searing front and centre.



A retail section carries artisanal products, sauces, spices and ready-to-cook selections for guests who want to take part of the Sentosa GrillFest experience home.



And for those looking to capture the memories, the aura-reading photobooth is the perfect spot to snap share-worthy moments with friends.



Sunset Lounge by Asahi



As the sun dips below the horizon, the Sunset Lounge by Asahi, sets the scene for golden hour gatherings by the sea. Guests can ease into the evening at this dedicated beachfront bar experience, where the pace slows and the views take centre stage. The lounge is positioned as a standalone wind-down spot between the afternoon and evening sessions with DJ programming, live band performances.



For details on programming, refer to www.sentosa.com.sg/grillfest.



Vendor Line-up for Every Palate



Beyond the new concepts, Sentosa GrillFest 2026 brings back three beloved zones: Local Grills, International Grills and Beachside Grills.



Local Grills returns with homegrown crowd favourites Slurp Your Oysters and Craft' B, both longstanding fixtures of Sentosa GrillFest who have grown alongside the festival. Craft' B, known for their Netflix-featured grass-fed ribeye, returns alongside Slurp Your Oysters, serving freshly shucked oysters sourced directly from Murotsu Bay in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. Also back is DAMN, winner of Sentosa GrillFest's People's Choice Award in 2025, bringing their signature dry-aged meats and the much-anticipated return of their sold-out dry-aged beef burger. Joining them are new additions such as Cow Bae, known for their signature flambe on the grill, continuing Sentosa GrillFest's commitment to championing local food businesses.



International Grills takes guests on a culinary journey across the globe, from Korean BBQ at Hanok Kimchi and Japanese flame-torched mentaiko wagyu beef bowls at Gyushi, to the bold smoky flavours of BBQ Box. Joining them this year are new entrants Umi Matsuri, bringing the Japanese art of robatayaki grilling to the beachfront, and 8 Degree Taiwanese Bistro, serving up the iconic Taiwanese night market classic 大肠包小肠 (Taiwan sausage with sticky rice).



Perched along the waterfront, Beachside Grills serves up open-flame cooking against the backdrop of Siloso Beach. New this year are Smokin' Joe, bringing elevated options with their Australian Wagyu ribeye, and ChillBro (冷仔), rounding off the meal on a sweet note with grilled banana topped with chocolate ice cream and chocolate sauce. Returning favourites include Jett BBQ, beloved for their show-stopping dinosaur ribs, and Smok Hous, known for its Texas-style barbecue.



Aside from the food, festivalgoers can look forward to live entertainment throughout the festival. Kicking off the first Sunday on 26 July, ZIP4, a Korean jazz band, will take to the stage at 7pm in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Singapore.



The full list of participating vendors can be found here: www.sentosa.com.sg/grillfest.



Sustainability and Accessibility



This year's edition marks a significant step forward in the festival's sustainability journey. For the first time, the air-conditioned Chef's Grill pavilion and beachfront festival lighting will be powered by battery and solar energy, reducing the festival's reliance on conventional power sources and reducing carbon footprint.



Continuing commitments include the reduction of single-use disposables across the festival grounds, with all vendors required to use compostable packaging and cutlery in line with Sentosa's Disposables Policy.



On accessibility, Sentosa GrillFest continues to provide dedicated beach tracks for wheelchair users and families with strollers, with priority seating available for guests with mobility needs throughout the festival grounds.



Event details – Sentosa GrillFest 2026

Time: 4.00pm to 10.30pm

Venue: Siloso Beachfront

Dates:

Thu 23, Fri 24, Sat 25, Sun 26 July;

Fri 31 July, Sat 1, Sun 2 August;

Fri 7, Sat 8, Sun 9 August; and

Fri 14, Sat 15, Sun 16 August

For more information on Sentosa GrillFest 2026, please visit www.sentosa.com.sg/grillfest.