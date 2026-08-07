De Beers launches Desert diamonds collection in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire - 3 August 2026 - De Beers Group unveiled the Desert diamonds campaign for Asia at West Bund Orbit in Shanghai. The immersive experience brought to life the authenticity, individuality and inner radiance embodied by Desert diamonds. Generating significant buzz across Shanghai, the event attracted distinguished guests, including government officials and ambassadors, retailers and industry partners, media and cultural influencers, artists and designers.

De Beers Group celebrates the Asia debut of Desert diamonds at The Orbit, West Bund Shanghai.

De Beers Group Official Website

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@ADiamondisForeverhk

Designed by British architect Thomas Heatherwick, the West Bund Orbit's fluid, ribbon‑like form resonates with Desert diamonds' narrative of individuality, naturalness and fluidity, offering a visually perfect setting for the launch. The highlight of the evening was a sacred gong‑striking ceremony, symbolising the opening of a new era for Desert diamonds. Officiating at the gong-striking ceremony were Lynn Serfaty, General Manager, Natural Diamonds, De Beers Group; Annie Wong, Chief Operating Officer of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group; Winston Chow, Deputy General Manager of Chow Sang Sang Jewellery Group and Tommy Tse, Deputy CEO at Tse Sui Luen Jewellery Group. The ring the bell ceremony is accompanied by Loletta Lai, VP, Natural Diamond Marketing, APAC, De Beers Group and Sean Lin, VP, Sales, De Beers Group.Government and diplomatic leaders joined the celebration to offer their congratulations. Taking the stage for a group photo were Mr. Sohail Shaikh, UK Deputy Trade Commissioner to China, UK Government / FCDO; Mr. Tom Simpson, MD, China, China-Britain Business Council; Ms. Phuti Joyce Tsipa, South African Consul-General in Shanghai; Ms. Bertha Amakali, Minister Counsellor of Namibia to China; Mr. Lin Qiang, President of Shanghai Diamond Exchange Center; Ms. Xu Yilei, Managing Director of the Natural Diamond Council Greater China; Ms. Meng Xiaojun, Chief Economist of NGTC; Shridaran Pillay, VP Government Affairs, De Beers Group, underscoring the event's cross‑cultural significance."Desert diamonds captures the untamed beauty and power of the desert," said Lynn Serfaty, "In China, natural diamonds are not imports—their origins are deeply rooted in ancient civilisation. The desert itself resonates with the Chinese cultural appreciation for transcendence, resilience, and the harmony between heaven and humanity.""Today's consumers seek individual expression, true self, and self‑reward," she continued, "Each Desert diamond is a response to this desire. Every Desert diamond presents a uniquely warm, natural colour and carries the imprint of billions of years. It is this cultural resonance that is driving the growing interest and appreciation of Desert diamonds in the Chinese market, representing the values most precious in our time: authenticity, individuality, and inner radiance."Departing from traditional jewellery launch formats, De Beers Group invited four "Real People" who embody the spirit of authenticity through their real‑life journeys to reveal the essence of Desert diamonds. The event opened with Desert diamonds "Real People" and sound healer Lear Tsui's ethereal "Healing Trace" gong performance, guiding guests into a serene state of inner exploration. In the performance segment "Colour of Origin" that followed - Guo Yu'ang, a young Peking opera artist of the Mei School, honoured tradition with a graceful and elegant aria, conveying the beauty of heritage. The only female "Real People", Shi Wei, China's first F1 Academy female driver, made a stunning appearance wearing Desert diamonds jewellery at the "Blade of Resilience" segment. She shared with conviction: "True strength is often not outwardly expressed but built through intense focus. Just like the formation of natural diamonds—seemingly silent, yet enduring pressure over eons to achieve transformation." Taking the stage at the finale "Ray of Refraction", stand‑up comedian Liu Yang ignited the room with a series of humorous and heartfelt performances, and amidst the laughter, he led everyone into the moment of the very first reveal of Desert diamonds jewellery. Liu Yang shared: "True brilliance is not about being flawless, but about embracing every aspect of yourself, just as Desert diamonds reflects a unique individuality through the natural beauty of diamonds."At the heart of the celebration was a curated jewellery art exhibition, presenting Desert diamonds jewellery masterpieces by Chow Tai Fook, Chow Sang Sang and Tse Sui Luen, alongside De Beers Group's iconic three‑stone collection and loose Desert diamonds. De Beers Group creatively partnered with bamboo weaving artist Xu Mingyu, who used the intangible cultural heritage of bamboo weaving to create immersive art installations throughout the venue. The Desert diamonds jewellery was placed amidst an intricate interplay of bamboo rhythms, sparking a poetic dialogue between contemporary jewellery design and millennia‑old craftsmanship. This distinctive Eastern aesthetic not only offered a fresh visual delight, but also interpreted the beauty of individuality, the authenticity of craftsmanship, and the radiance of time‑honoured tradition embodied by Desert diamonds from a local perspective, further underscoring De Beers Group's Building Forever sustainability commitment.To bring the experience to a memorable close, guests continued the journey through sensory party, where sound, scent and imagery combined to evoke the beauty at the heart of Desert diamonds. Interactive zones included a sand art experience allowing guests to co‑create with their fingertips, feeling the flow and eternity of the desert, a Gong Sound healing session using resonant frequencies to guide guests into a state of calm and introspection, and a Scents of the Desert fragrance experience blending warm amber and deep woody notes to outline the raw, pure beauty of the desert earth. Each experience acted as a different facet of a Desert diamond, collectively reflecting the themes of authenticity, individuality, and inner radiance.To delve deeper into the spirit of the theme, De Beers Group hosted a series of panel talks, offering different perspectives on the evolving role of natural diamonds in modern life. Consumers were invited to participate in Natural Diamond Masterclasses, where they learned about the rarity, uniqueness and enduring value of natural diamonds, and gained further understanding of how to distinguish natural diamonds from laboratory‑grown diamonds. In addition, enamel painting workshops allowed guests to explore the dialogue between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design.Desert diamonds opens a new chapter in the celebration of natural diamonds, honouring their deep‑earth origin, inherent rarity, and cross‑cultural significance as symbols of individuality, natural beauty and self‑reward. Today, consumers increasingly look for pieces that reflect not only who they are, but how they choose to live, celebrate and express themselves. Desert diamonds answers that desire with a natural diamond expression shaped by individuality, authenticity and inner radiance. Looking ahead, De Beers Group will continue to celebrate the enduring wonder of natural diamonds and inspire a new generation to discover their relevance in today's world. Desert diamonds breathe new life into "A Diamond is Forever"—because natural diamonds belong not only to eternity, but also to the here and now.Please follow the official accounts to find more information regarding Desert diamonds.

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