Singapore platform completes smallest artificial heart implant

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2026 – Singaporean doctor Dr Wei Siang Yu, Founder of HeartSpan.ai, has led a cross-border collaboration that enabled Indonesia's first successful implantation of the world's smallest and lightest left ventricular assist device (LVAD). The milestone forms part of the Singapore-led healthcare platform's broader effort to build a regional model that helps hospitals adopt advanced heart failure therapies by combining MedTech with cross-border specialist expertise, structured clinical training, medical knowledge sharing cloud and agentic AI support.

The model was put to its first real-world test at Dr Cipto Mangunkusumo National Central General Hospital (RSCM) in Jakarta. HeartSpan.ai, the heart longevity division of Borderless Healthcare Group (BHG), connected RSCM with the world's smallest and lightest LVAD, an intensive training programme at Fuwai Hospital in Beijing and support from Fuwai specialists during the first procedure.



On 1 August 2026, RSCM's cardiovascular team completed Indonesia's first successful implantation of the device, also marking its first successful use in Southeast Asia. The recipient was a 45-year-old woman with advanced heart failure and a left ventricular ejection fraction of 14%. Beyond the clinical milestone, the programme tests whether a hospital can establish the multidisciplinary systems needed to sustain the therapy after visiting specialists leave.



That capability question is also relevant to Singapore, where the National Heart Centre estimates that heart failure affects 4-5% of the population, compared with 1-2% globally. HeartSpan.ai's proposition is that Singapore can use its specialist expertise to organise regional networks through which technology, training and clinical knowledge travel together. The initiative comes as the country begins implementing its S$37 billion RIE2030 plan, focusing on advancing biomedtech and biomanufacturing, and translating research and innovation into practical healthcare solutions.



Led by Singaporean founder Dr Wei Siang Yu, HeartSpan.ai is positioning this as a new model for cross-border healthcare innovation. Its approach combines physical implementation and specialist training on the ground with a medical knowledge-sharing cloud and agentic AI, allowing clinical expertise and care models to be transferred, retained and replicated beyond an individual procedure. The Indonesia programme provides the first real-world demonstration of how this model can work.



As HeartSpan.ai expands the model into other markets, the company aims to establish Singapore as the base from which its healthcare technologies, clinical models and intellectual property can be deployed across the region. This comes as Singapore begins implementing its S$37 billion RIE2030 plan, with biomedtech and biomanufacturing among its priorities and an emphasis on translating research and innovation into practical applications. HeartSpan.ai's regional expansion demonstrates how Singapore-based healthcare companies can contribute to that position by taking locally led innovation and new healthcare business models into international markets.



"What we are building is not a traditional medical services model. We are creating an IP-led healthcare model that brings together medical technology, clinical protocols and procedures, specialist know-how, training, agentic AI and a medical knowledge-sharing cloud into one scalable platform. By converging the online and offline elements of healthcare delivery, that intellectual property and capability can be deployed into different markets rather than remaining tied to one hospital or geography. Indonesia is the first demonstration of how this model can work in practice, and our ambition is to scale it across the region," said Dr Wei Siang Yu, Founder and Chairman of BHG and Founder of HeartSpan.ai.



"The successful implantation of the LVAD is a significant achievement, not only for RSCM but also for the advancement of healthcare services regionally. This accomplishment demonstrates that Indonesia is capable of providing advanced cardiovascular therapies that meet international standards through collaboration with global partners, strengthening the competencies of healthcare professionals, and leveraging the latest healthcare technologies. Most importantly, this milestone brings new hope to patients with advanced heart failure, who previously had very limited treatment options," said Dr. Supriyanto Dharmoredjo, President Director of RSCM.



The introduction of LVAD implantation expands access to highly specialized cardiovascular care, reduces the need for eligible patients to seek complex treatment overseas, and strengthens Indonesia's national capabilities in advanced heart failure management.



"Successful LVAD therapy extends far beyond the operating theatre. It requires rigorous patient selection, seamless coordination between cardiologists, surgeons, intensivists, nurses and LVAD coordinators, as well as structured long-term follow-up. Through our collaboration with HeartSpan.ai and Fuwai Hospital, RSCM has established the multidisciplinary care model, clinical protocols and specialist capabilities needed to build a sustainable advanced heart failure program for Indonesia," said Dr. Birry Karim, Head of the Cardiovascular Department at RSCM.



"Our patient's recovery has been encouraging. She has successfully weaned from mechanical ventilation and extubated at post-op day 1. Her condition has stabilized, and rehabilitation has already begun. While the post-operative period remains critical and requires close monitoring, these early clinical outcomes are very encouraging. This successful implantation demonstrates what can be achieved through meticulous surgical planning and multidisciplinary teamwork. We look forward to offering this life-saving therapy to more eligible patients in Indonesia," said Dr. M. Arza Putra, Lead Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon at RSCM.



Building on this milestone, HeartSpan.ai envisions a future where artificial intelligence, regenerative medicine and advanced mechanical circulatory support converge within an integrated ecosystem to extend life, optimise healthspan and transform the management of advanced heart failure. Beyond advancing patient care, this initiative led by HeartSpan.ai and implemented locally through Indonesia.md, BHG's Indonesia-focused subsidiary and the exclusive distributor of the LVAD in Indonesia, aims to accelerate the transfer of advanced medical technologies from China and other countries to Indonesia, strengthening local capabilities through specialist education, knowledge transfer, research collaboration and, ultimately, an introduction of advanced medical device manufacturing in Indonesia.



https://www.heartspan.ai/

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