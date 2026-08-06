Bee Choo Origin launches Dead Sea detox mask

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2026 — Bee Choo Origin, a Singapore-based provider of herbal hair solutions, has expanded their offerings with their new Dead Sea Mud Mineral Scalp Detox Mask. Following the brand's 25th-anniversary milestone, this professional in-store scalp detox treatment integrates mineral-rich earth sciences with the company's established herbal hair treatments.

Bee Choo Origin Dead Sea Mud Mineral Scalp Detox Mask

"Skintification" of Hair Care and Common Challenges in Singapore

There has been a growing shift toward the "skinification" of hair care. This refers to the principle that the scalp, as an extension of the face, requires a similarly sophisticated, ingredient-led level of care. Modern hair care is increasingly focused on the scalp microbiome and skin health as the fundamental root of hair quality.



At the same time, Singapore's tropical climate presents a unique set of challenges for scalp health. High humidity levels, combined with daily exposure to sweat, pollutants, and styling products, can lead to clogged pores, excess oil production, and persistent dandruff. These conditions often disrupt the scalp's natural balance, which may contribute to weakened hair roots and slower regrowth over time. While shampoos and conditioners play a role in daily maintenance, they may not always provide the deeper level of cleansing required to remove buildup.



Recognising this gap, Bee Choo Origin developed the Dead Sea Mud Mineral Scalp Detox Mask to complement its holistic hair care philosophy, bridging the gap between daily hygiene and professional-grade mineral nourishment.



Powered by Dead Sea Minerals and Herbal Formulations

The Dead Sea is known for its unique mineral composition, with concentrations of magnesium, calcium, and potassium that are higher than in any other body of water. These minerals play important roles in supporting moisture balance and soothing scalp discomfort by drawing out deep-seated impurities, promoting a healthier scalp environment overall.



What makes this treatment distinctive is the combination of these mineral benefits with Bee Choo Origin herbal formulations. While the Dead Sea minerals help detoxify and replenish the scalp, the herbal blend soothes and nourishes, allowing the scalp to be deeply cleansed without compromising its natural moisture balance.



A Treatment Experience Designed for Simplicity

The treatment process is designed to be straightforward without compromising on care and attentiveness. First, the Daily Barrier Scalp and Hair Defense Oil is applied and a gentle massage is performed to soften and condition the scalp. This is followed by applying the mineral-rich scalp mask, which is left on for a short period to allow the minerals to interact with the scalp and draw out impurities.



Unlike more intensive procedures, the Dead Sea Mud Mineral Scalp Detox Mask does not require steaming and can be completed within a relatively short session, making it suitable for clients who wish to incorporate scalp care into their busy routine. Each session concludes with a thorough cleanse and light conditioning, leaving the scalp feeling refreshed and the hair easy to manage. For some, the scalp mask serves as a standalone reset; for others, it is used alongside the existing herbal treatments from Bee Choo Origin as part of a broader care plan. It also serves as an alternative for customers who prefer the cleansing effects of a professional treatment without the temporary colouring that comes with certain herbal pastes.

A Continued Focus on Holistic Scalp and Hair Care

As Bee Choo Origin enters its 26th year, the introduction of the Dead Sea Mud Mineral Scalp Detox Mask represents an extension of the brand's focus on scalp health. By offering this as both a standalone option and a complementary add-on to its Signature Herbal Treatment, the company continues to provide nature-based solutions tailored to local needs.



For more information about the Dead Sea Mud Mineral Scalp Detox Mask or to find an outlet, please visit their website today.

https://beechoo.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

