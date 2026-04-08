Galaxy Macau marks Yamazato’s 2026 Black Pearl guide debut

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 April 2026 -In celebration of its ascent to One Diamond status in China's prestigious Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, Galaxy Macau's Japanese fine‑dining destination Yamazato proudly unveils the Black Pearl Tasting Kaiseki — a refined and contemplative culinary expression that honours seasonality, precision and the quiet elegance intrinsic to Japanese haute cuisine. Framed by sweeping panoramic views across Galaxy Macau landscape, the experience captures the fleeting beauty of nature through an artful and disciplined gastronomic lens.

Yamazato celebrates its Black Pearl One Diamond distinction with a contemplative kaiseki by Executive Chef Hideaki Hayashi, where seasonal purity, meticulous craftsmanship, and serene vistas converge to distil the quiet poetry of Japanese haute cuisine.

At the helm, Executive Chef Hideaki Hayashi and his culinary team invite guests on a pristine gastronomic journey shaped by meticulous craftsmanship and profound reverence for ingredients. Each kaiseki course is composed with thoughtful intentions, drawing upon the season's finest offerings, be it produce from the sky, the sea and the land. Every detail — subtle aroma, layered texture, nuanced flavours, and elegant presentation — is harmoniously orchestrated to awaken the senses and express the restrained poetry at the heart of Japanese culinary artistry.



The Black Pearl Tasting Kaiseki is priced at MOP 1,980+ per guest and is available Tuesday to Sunday, from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm.



Floral Tea Set in the Orchard Setting of CHA BEI



This spring and summer, Galaxy Macau unveils an enchanting new afternoon tea experience at CHA BEI, co‑created by Executive Pastry Chef Yam Lok Hin and internationally revered Meilleur Ouvrier de France Pâtissier 2023 Pierre‑Henri Roullard. Inspired by a radiant garden in full bloom, the Orchard in Bloom afternoon tea invites guests on a refined journey through delicately balanced savoury and sweet creations, infused with flowers, fruits and tea leaves. Within the serene surroundings of CHA BEI, the brilliance of the spring and summer season is reimagined as a tranquil, storybook orchard, where flavour and artistry flourish in harmony.



The experience opens with Lavender Breeze, a graceful floral welcome that sets the tone for a series of garden‑inspired delights, where seasonal ingredients are transformed into elegant edible jewels. Bright citrus notes, sun‑ripened fruits and fragrant botanicals come together across exquisite pastries and artfully crafted savouries, each reflecting meticulous craftsmanship and creative imagination. Available throughout spring and summer, this inspired collaboration blossoms as a celebration of colour, texture and taste — where two distinct pastry visions unite in a symphony of refined indulgence.



Priced at MOP598+ for two, "Orchard in Bloom" afternoon tea will be available between 2:30pm and 5:30pm every day, from now until August 31.



Alongside these sumptuous delicacies, Galaxy Macau has prepared a series of fascinating dining promotions this April and beyond:



• April 9 Blossom Palaces – “Huaiyang Spring Feast: A Symphony of Two Masters” Four-hands Gala The refined artistry of Huaiyang cuisine takes centre stage as Blossom Palaces Founder Bobby Lo and Macau Chef de Cuisine Ricky Wu unite for an elegant spring dinner. From tea‑infused starters to signature wood‑fired Peking duck, the evening is elevated by a live tea‑frying performance celebrating tradition, aroma and seasonal finesse.

Time: 6pm – 9pm Price: MOP1,088/person



• April 10 & 11 Saffron – “A Royal Symphony of Thai Cuisine” Saffron marks Songkran Festival with an elegant celebration of Thai New Year, featuring a rare collaboration between Executive Chef Jan Ruangnukulkit and Chef Chumpol Jangpra, the brain behind Bangkok’s two-Michelin-starred R‑HAAN. The immersive experience blends ceremonial rituals, cultural performances and a masterfully curated tasting menu honouring tradition, artistry and renewal.

Price: MOP1,688/person (additional MOP300 for wine pairing)



• April 18 & 19 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA – The Grand Bombana Feast In celebration of Italian cuisine’s recognition as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, Chef Umberto Bombana unites his protégés from Michelin‑starred kitchens across Asia for an unprecedented gastronomic gathering. Each chef presents a personal interpretation shaped by heritage and mentorship, creating an elegant dialogue between timeless Italian tradition and contemporary global expression—an exceptional feast and a living culinary legacy.

Date: April 18, 2026 (dinner)│ April 19, 2026 (lunch and dinner) Price:

Lunch Tasting Menu MOP1,680/person (additional MOP980 for wine pairing) Dinner Tasting Menu MOP3,280/person (wine-pairing for an additional MOP1,880)



• April 25 & 26 Andaz Kitchen – Chinese-Portuguese Master Chefs Four-Hands Dinner Series · Chapter 2 Andaz Macau’s Executive Chef André Lai joins hands with Chef Larry Liu of Shenzhen’s Black Pearl One-Diamond restaurant, CHINA LODGE, for a refined culinary exchange celebrating the dialogue between Chinese tradition and Portuguese heritage. Guided by the Cantonese principles of seasonality and purity of flavours, Chef Liu brings his thoughtful craftsmanship and contemporary interpretation of Cantonese cuisine – deeply rooted in respect for ingredients and culinary legacy – resulting in an inspired collaboration that bridges cultures through taste.

Price: MOP1,088/person (wine pairing included)

• Daily Kyo Watami – Triple Don Indulgence Kyo Watami’s seafood don trio invites diners to savour three bowls of Japanese favourites, each layered with seasonal seafood over steamed rice. From luxurious sea urchin and tuna, to salmon roe with sashimi, and sweet soy‑glazed grilled eel with omelette, the set is completed with a light salad and comforting soup.

Price: MOP128/set Date: Daily during lunch hours

A Month of Global Mixology Encounters at Galaxy Macau



International symphonies of mixology continue at Galaxy Macau's three acclaimed venues – Pony & Plume, Long Bar and Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge.



On April 9, Capella at Galaxy Macau's Pony & Plume will welcome star mixologist KT Lam for the second chapter of "The Finest Pour" series. Leader of the bars at Rosewood Bangkok and having led DarkSide at Rosewood Hong Kong to No. 9 on Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2023, KT will present four cocktails at Macau's newest must-visit bar—each a distillation of his decade-long journey in mixology, inspired by the cities that have shaped him, capturing their energy, harmony, and contrasts.

On April 11, the Ritz-Carlton Bar and Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau anticipates guests to savour an evening of "The Alchemist Flair: A Global Mixology Experience with Chase White", as founder of Bar Blanc in Shanghai, and botanical spirits label OFBT, mixologist Chase White instils his passion and adventurous spirit into his creations, which champion a philosophy of "restrained creativity" and celebrate balance, quality, and simplicity—without sacrificing intrigue.



Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau welcomes Jo Lo and Birstacla Wong, co‑owners of Hong Kong's acclaimed cocktail bar Bar Mind, for the April edition of Adventures in the Cavern. The award‑winning mixology duo—both past recipients of Diageo World Class Hong Kong & Macau Bartender of the Year—will present an evening of innovative cocktails that blend heritage flavours with contemporary techniques. The guest shift takes place on April 25, offering guests an inspired journey into modern mixology.



For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

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