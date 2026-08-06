JR Life Sciences launches plant supplement in Singapore

Lifenol Hops Extract (8-PN phytoestrogen): Shown to lessen hot flushes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, restlessness and irritability while helping to maintain total-body bone-mineral density.

Shown to lessen hot flushes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, restlessness and irritability while helping to maintain total-body bone-mineral density. Flax Lignan (SDG phytoestrogen): Provides gentle hormonal support that helps balance oestrogen levels during the transition.

Provides gentle hormonal support that helps balance oestrogen levels during the transition. Soy Isoflavone (genistein and daidzein): Supports bone strength, reduces hot flashes and steadies mild mood swings.

Musculoskeletal Health: Products categorised under joint supplements to address knee pain and mobility concerns in ageing demographics.

Products categorised under joint supplements to address knee pain and mobility concerns in ageing demographics. Immunity & General Health: Daily essentials ranging from Vitamin C tablets and multivitamin supplements to vitamins for the immune system.

Daily essentials ranging from Vitamin C tablets and multivitamin supplements to vitamins for the immune system. Specialised Care: Targeted formulations including eye health supplements, probiotics supplements, and heart health supplements.

Targeted formulations including eye health supplements, probiotics supplements, and heart health supplements. Beauty & Wellness: Functional supplements such as collagen shots, hair growth supplements, and anti-ageing supplements.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2026 – JR Life Sciences Pte Ltd, the company behind Singapore's No. 1 Health-Supplement Brand, Holistic Way, announced the launch of its newest innovation in women's health: a plant-based Menopause Relief supplement formulated to support women through every stage of menopause. The product is officially released this month, underscoring the company's deepening commitment to addressing the evolving health needs of women in Singapore and across the region.As awareness around women's health continues to grow, menopause remains a life stage that is frequently underserved by mainstream health solutions. JR Life Sciences is responding to this gap with a science-backed, plant-derived formulation that offers a natural alternative to conventional hormone-based therapies, one that is both accessible and aligned with the preferences of today's health-conscious consumer.Menopause Relief is a once-daily capsule containing three plant-based phytoestrogens, each selected for their clinically studied benefits in managing menopause symptoms and supporting long-term health. The formulation is free from synthetic hormones and is suitable for both vegetarian and vegan diets, making it broadly accessible across diverse consumer lifestyles.Key active ingredients include:The launch of Menopause Relief reflects a broader strategic priority for JR Life Sciences: to expand its women's health portfolio in response to growing consumer demand for natural health solutions. In Singapore, where an ageing population is driving increased interest in preventive health and targeted supplementation, the company sees a significant opportunity to better serve women navigating the menopause transition.Holistic Way currently distributes a comprehensive range of nutraceuticals across key health categories, including:As JR Life Sciences prepares for 2027, its focus remains on addressing unmet market needs and evolving consumer expectations. Guided by a commitment to science-backed innovation and quality, the company continues to invest in building a future-ready product pipeline that supports long-term well-being and reinforces trust among consumers in Singapore and beyond.Menopause Relief is now available through Holistic Way's retail and digital channels. For more information, visit https://holisticway.com.sg/.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.