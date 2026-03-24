Galaxy Macau's Yamazato earns first Black Pearl diamond

Galaxy Macau celebrates its gastronomic achievements as Yamazato debuts in 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide with One Diamond, in addition to 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and StarWorld Hotel’s Feng Wei Ju retaining their One Diamond distinctions.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 -Galaxy Macau proudly celebrates a new milestone in its culinary journey, as Yamazato makes its inaugural appearance in the 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide with a prestigious One Diamond rating. This recognition marks Yamazato's first inclusion in the influential dining guide and positions it alongside two of the Group's acclaimed restaurants — 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel — both of which have once again been awarded One Diamond. Together, the accolades reaffirm Galaxy Macau's unwavering commitment to elevating Macau's gastronomic landscape through excellence, innovation and culinary artistry.The results were announced today at theAwards Ceremony for Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and overseas regions, held in Singapore.Located on the 28th floor of Hotel Okura Macau,showcases the pinnacle of Japanese fine dining, anchored by its artisanal kaiseki and complemented by impeccably sourced seafood, pristine sashimi and sushi, and thoughtfully curated premium beef selections. Under the guidance of Executive Chef Hideaki Hayashi, each dish is crafted with precision to express the purity and beauty of the season.With its understated Japanese design and sweeping views of Galaxy Macau's landscaped gardens, the restaurant offers a serene and elegant setting. A main dining room, intimate sushi counter and a private room for up to 12 guests create a versatile yet immersive dining experience.'s One Diamond debut is a strong testament to its culinary vision, craftsmanship and commitment to exceptional service.At StarWorld Hotel,continues to set the benchmark for Hunan and Sichuan cuisine in Macau. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Chan Chek Keong, the restaurant—renowned for its bold flavours, technical finesse and modern interpretations of regional classics—celebrates its continued recognition with a One Diamond rating in the. This achievement complements its exceptional distinction of holding Two MICHELIN Stars for ten consecutive years, underscoring its longstanding leadership in regional Chinese cuisine.Meanwhile,at Galaxy Macau continues to uphold its distinguished One Diamond standing. Guided by Executive Chef Marino D'Antonio, the restaurant remains celebrated for Italian cuisine that marries heritage with contemporary finesse. Its unwavering emphasis on exceptional ingredients, precise technique and disciplined consistency has earned it an impressive eleven consecutive years of MICHELIN starred recognition, securing its place as one of Macau's most enduring and admired fine dining destinations.Collectively, these honours underscore the depth, diversity and consistency of Galaxy Macau's award-winning portfolio, spanning globally recognised fine dining, regional Chinese cuisines and a spectrum of diverse experiences shaped with passion and precision. Together, the achievements reflect the resort's continued commitment to advancing its culinary offerings and elevating its offerings, reinforcing Galaxy Macau's role in shaping an exceptional dining scene that resonates with guests from around the world.Theis shaped through anonymous assessments by seasoned gastronomes and culinary experts, who evaluate restaurants on culinary excellence, service quality, dining environment and the balance of heritage and innovation. It is regarded as one of the most influential and respected rating systems in China's dining landscape.

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