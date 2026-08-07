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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TP retains visionary leader rank in Asia Pacific market

August 07, 2026 | 12:16
(0) user say
TP maintained its position as a Visionary Leader in the 2026 Frost Radar report for Asia-Pacific customer experience management services through expanded regional operations.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2026 – Global digital business services leader TP (ex-Teleperformance) has sustained its position as a Visionary Leader in the 2026 Frost Radar™: Customer Experience Management Services in Asia-Pacific, as it continues expanding its AI, data and technology capabilities to help enterprises modernize customer operations and deliver measurable business outcomes. TP achieved the highest combined innovation and growth score among 21 benchmarked providers, selected from a pool of more than 200.

TP recognized as a Visionary Leader for innovation and growth in Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Frost Radar™ for Customer Experience Management Services in Asia-Pacific

TP recognized as a Visionary Leader for innovation and growth in Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Frost Radar™ for Customer Experience Management Services in Asia-Pacific

The recognition comes as agentic AI becomes an increasingly important differentiator in Asia-Pacific's customer experience market, which Frost & Sullivan projects will grow from US$41.91 billion in 2024 to US$52.57 billion by 2030. The report identifies the ability to deploy, govern and continuously improve AI-enabled delivery models at enterprise scale as a key factor separating providers leading market transformation from the broader field.

"This recognition reflects something we've seen play out across the region this year: innovation and growth are no longer separate measures of performance, they're increasingly interconnected," said Dave Rizzo, President and CEO, APAC, TP. "The real shift is from experimenting with AI to deploying and governing it at enterprise scale, and that starts with the data and orchestration behind it. TP.ai brings that together for our clients, and our continued investment across the AI ecosystem is what lets us move them from experimentation to enterprise-wide transformation. We're honored that Frost & Sullivan has recognized both dimensions of that work."

The report also recognized TP's US$100 million AI investments, expanded Data Services capabilities and use of AI across TP's operations in quality assurance, recruitment, training and workforce management. TP's agentic quality-assurance capability enables analysis across all customer transactions, compared with the industry norm of sampling only 2% to 3%, helping enterprises identify service issues and improvement opportunities across the full customer journey.

"TP has moved past announcing AI capability and is now deploying it at production scale across Asia-Pacific. Its TP.ai platform, governance controls for regulated industries, and market CEO model gives it a rare ability to serve both mature and high-growth markets. TP's advance on both the Growth and Innovation indices of the 2026 Frost Radar reflects genuine operational progress, not commercial momentum alone," said Krishna Baidya, Vice President, ICT Research.

Across Asia-Pacific, TP combines large-scale delivery capabilities with local market expertise, allowing its AI and customer experience solutions to be adapted to different languages, regulations and customer expectations. This regional model supports TP's continued shift toward higher-value, technology- and outcome-led engagements.

Frost & Sullivan concluded that this marks the eighth consecutive year TP has maintained its position as a leader in both growth and innovation, supported by its global delivery scale, proprietary AI platform capabilities, and established Asia-Pacific presence. The sustained recognition reflects TP's continued evolution from a scale-driven customer experience provider toward an AI-led digital services and transformation partner.

https://www.tp.com/en-us/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TP

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TP Visionary Leader 2026 Frost Radar report

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