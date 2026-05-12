Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Galaxy Macau wins 26 awards at Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau 2026

May 12, 2026 | 14:25
(0) user say
The integrated resort earned 26 accolades at the 2026 Tatler Best awards, recognising its dining, hospitality and entertainment offerings.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 May 2026 -Galaxy Macau is proud to announce an exceptional showing at the Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau Awards 2026, with 19 hotels, restaurants and bars across its portfolio recognised among the region's most distinguished destinations for hospitality, dining and mixology, collectively receiving 26 awards. The awards presentation took place today, further reinforcing Galaxy Macau's position as Asia's most celebrated luxury resort.

Galaxy Macau garnered a total of 26 prestigious awards, celebrating accolades in recognition of its unrivalled commitment to articulating concept and service excellence at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2026.

Galaxy Macau garnered a total of 26 prestigious awards, celebrating accolades in recognition of its unrivalled commitment to articulating concept and service excellence at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2026.

Hotels: Distinctive Expressions of Contemporary Luxury

In the Hotels category, Andaz Macau, Capella at Galaxy Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau were recognised among Tatler Best 10 Hotels Macau for their distinctive design languages, elevated service philosophies and exceptional guest experiences—each offering a unique interpretation of contemporary luxury within the Galaxy Macau ecosystem.

Among the honours, Capella at Galaxy Macau stood out as a defining highlight. As the newest jewel added to Galaxy Macau's award-winning portfolio of world-class accommodation, the ultraluxury property was also named Best New Hotel in Macau—a powerful affirmation of Galaxy Macau's continued commitment to delivering deeply personal, thoughtfully curated experiences that leave a lasting impression on every guest.

In recognition of its vibrant arts focused, design-led, lifestyle offering, Andaz Macau received the lauded Hotel – Best Design in Macau title.

Further recognition saw the elevated luxury stay experience at both Galaxy Hotel and Banyan Tree Macau garnering the Tatler Best Spotlight Hotel recognition, respectively.

Restaurants: Culinary Craftsmanship Across Traditions

Galaxy Macau's culinary excellence was further affirmed with five restaurants named among Tatler Best 20 Restaurants Macau, signalling the most outstanding dining destinations: Feng Wei Ju, House of Origin, Lai Heen, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, and 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana at Galaxy Macau. Spanning refined Chinese, Japanese and Italian dining traditions, these acclaimed restaurants are led by industry‑defining chefs and teams whose mastery, creativity and discipline continue to set benchmarks for gastronomy in the region.

Under the direction of Michelin-starred Chef Xu Jingye, Culinary Director of House of Origin, House of Origin introduces a philosophy of "Refined Homeliness" to Galaxy Macau—presenting Cantonese cuisine that honours pristine culinary craftsmanship and seasonality within an inviting and personalised living-room setting. In recognition of its thoughtful balance between culinary heritage, contemporary innovation and finely honed, personalised service, it garnered the title of Best New Restaurant in Macau, signalling standout recognition from Tatler's panel.

Additionally, 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana at Galaxy Macau also attained the Restaurant - Best Service in Macau Award, a testament to the restaurant's impeccably vibrant service that creates consistently unforgettable memories for guests at each visit.

Recognised for showcasing the best of pristine seasonal produce and teppanyaki techniques at Teppanyaki Shou and masterful Thai at Saffron, both attained the coveted Tatler Best Spotlight Restaurant title.

Bars: A Sophisticated and Expressive Mixology Landscape

Galaxy Macau's vibrant and diverse bars also received significant recognition, with six establishments honoured among Tatler Best 20 Bars Macau: Andaz Bar, Long Bar, Pony & Plume, Raffles Lounge & Terrace, The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge, 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana and Goa Nights at Broadway Food Street. Together, these bars reflect Galaxy Macau's innovative, nuanced approach to the art of mixology—from an exquisitely rakish whisky-meets-cocktails haven, to an iconic Macau-inspired speakeasy hideaway; from glimmering bar classics where the city's finest expressions of luxury-meets-cocktail craft can be found under the rarefied glimmer of an over-sized chandelier; to lively, flavour-driven social destinations. Galaxy Macau's bars have been recognised for their industry defining authenticity.

As the world's first speakeasy under the Raffles brand, Long Bar - led by Nokoy Mak, chief mixologist & bar manager - distinguished itself with its inventive mixology and sophisticated interior design, earning the Bar - Best Innovation in Macau Award. This recognition reaffirms the Galaxy Macau's market‑leading position in crafting elevated social experiences, live music; setting new benchmarks for contemporary cocktail craft.

Nestled within Capella at Galaxy Macau, Pony & Plume, the city's first whisky bar and divan, received standout recognition in its first year of opening. Home to a collection of more than 650 whiskies, curated across eight distinct flavour profiles, the venue also features a unique cocktail programme. Establishing tack room chic in Pony & Plume's rarefied bar setting, coupled with service excellence and an innovative beverage programme, it was awarded Best New Bar in Macau and Bar – Best Design in Macau Award.

A Commitment to Excellence

Honouring the finest hotels, restaurants and bars across Hong Kong and Macau, the Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau Awards are widely regarded as one of the region's most influential lifestyle accolades, recognising excellence through rigorous evaluation by a panel of tastemakers, hospitality leaders and industry experts.

These honours reflect Galaxy Macau's continued commitment to excellence, innovation and quality across every facet of its luxury resort offering. As a destination that seamlessly unites unparalleled hospitality, award-winning dining, world-class entertainment and lifestyle experiences, Galaxy Macau remains dedicated to elevating Macau's global profile as a premier destination and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy—anchored by its "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy.

For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Galaxy Macau

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Galaxy Macau Best Hong Kong Best Macau

Related Contents

Galaxy Macau marks Yamazato’s 2026 Black Pearl guide debut

Galaxy Macau marks Yamazato’s 2026 Black Pearl guide debut

UFC Fight Night returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Fight Night returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Galaxy Macau's Yamazato earns first Black Pearl diamond

Galaxy Macau's Yamazato earns first Black Pearl diamond

Galaxy Macau properties earn MICHELIN Guide recognition

Galaxy Macau properties earn MICHELIN Guide recognition

Galaxy Macau water attraction reopens in April for summer season

Galaxy Macau water attraction reopens in April for summer season

Galaxy Macau hosts Jimmy O. Yang shows for Chinese New Year

Galaxy Macau hosts Jimmy O. Yang shows for Chinese New Year

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Rhenus opens dangerous goods warehouse in Bangkok

Rhenus opens dangerous goods warehouse in Bangkok

ISCA launches taskforce to boost financial reporting standards

ISCA launches taskforce to boost financial reporting standards

InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia

InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia

SIM Academy showcases part-time upskilling for Singaporean workers

SIM Academy showcases part-time upskilling for Singaporean workers

Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech expands with patented supplement ingredients in Malaysia

Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech expands with patented supplement ingredients in Malaysia

Innomotics secures major eLNG drive orders to accelerate LNG electrification

Innomotics secures major eLNG drive orders to accelerate LNG electrification

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Rhenus opens dangerous goods warehouse in Bangkok

Rhenus opens dangerous goods warehouse in Bangkok

ISCA launches taskforce to boost financial reporting standards

ISCA launches taskforce to boost financial reporting standards

InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia

InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia

SIM Academy showcases part-time upskilling for Singaporean workers

SIM Academy showcases part-time upskilling for Singaporean workers

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020