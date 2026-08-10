Pattaya positions itself as year-round event tourism hub

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 August 2026 – At a time when travel for Thai people is no longer simply about 'taking a break', many are choosing to travel to attend events that interest them, whether sporting competitions, music festivals, seaside activities, art events or city festivals. These experiences can transform an ordinary trip into a journey filled with stories, meaning and lasting memories.

Amari Pattaya and OZO North Pattaya invite travellers to extend their Pattaya Marathon 2026 trip into a seaside escape amid the vibrancy of Pattaya — an event city filled with sport, music, cafés and lifestyle activities throughout the year.

This trend reflects the growth of Event Tourism, or activity-based tourism, which is gaining popularity among a new generation of both Thai and international travellers. Events are not merely a reason to travel; they are also a starting point for sharing experiences with like-minded people, feeling the energy of a city at its liveliest and enriching the journey through food, culture, lifestyle, relaxation and memorable moments along the way.



Pattaya is one destination that clearly reflects this new travel trend. Once best known as a familiar seaside getaway near Bangkok, the city has now evolved into a vibrant year-round destination, with everything from sporting competitions, music festivals and beachfront activities to international lifestyle events such as Wonderfruit, Rolling Loud Thailand, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, Pattaya Music Festival, Honda LPGA Thailand and the Pattaya Marathon, as well as many other international events that continue to draw Thai and overseas travellers back at different times of the year.



This September, the 33rd Pattaya Marathon 2026, to be held on 26 and 27 September 2026, is another major event that reinforces Pattaya's role as an Event Tourism city. This year, more than 40,000 runners and family members from various countries are expected to travel to take part, filling Pattaya with the atmosphere of travel, connection and the energy of people brought together through sport. Adding to its appeal, the race combines a scenic coastal course with Pattaya's lively urban energy, giving runners the opportunity to enjoy sunrise views over the Gulf of Thailand, refreshing sea breezes and some of the city's most recognisable beachfront landmarks.



But the appeal of travelling to Pattaya for an event does not end on race day. After the run or activity, travellers can extend their trip with many more experiences, from strolling along the beach and visiting cafés in popular neighbourhoods to dining at well-known local restaurants, spending time at a beach club, trying water activities, or relaxing with family and friends in an easily accessible beach city that stays lively throughout the day.



To complement this style of travel, ONYX Hospitality Group welcomes travellers at its two Pattaya hotels: Amari Pattaya and OZO North Pattaya. Both are conveniently located for easy access to the city's vibrant attractions and close to the Pattaya Marathon 2026 starting point, making them ideal for runners, families and travellers who want to turn an event trip into a seaside break.



For those looking to make their holiday experience even more complete, Amari Pattaya presents a new definition of multi-generational family holidays. For families travelling together, the hotel offers a balanced approach that allows members of every generation to enjoy their own lifestyle seamlessly before coming together again to share happy moments as a family.



While some family members may choose to explore Pattaya Beach or enjoy outdoor activities, others can unwind at Maai Spa, a premium spa that blends contemporary Thai wellness practices with the refined inspiration of silk to restore both body and mind.



For larger families travelling with little princes and princesses, children can let their imaginations run free through creative activities at The Treehouse Kids Club and the expansive water park, while grandparents can retreat to the peaceful privacy and exclusive service of Club Napha.



Amari Pattaya also brings the whole family together over memorable meals, from authentic Thai cuisine crafted with carefully selected local ingredients and a selection of Western favourites at Amaya Food Gallery, to authentic Italian cuisine served in the warm ambience of Prego Pattaya Pasta Lab and Bar, a beachfront Italian restaurant where families and friends can gather over fresh pasta, handcrafted dishes and contemporary interpretations of Italian classics in a warm and welcoming setting



Meanwhile, OZO North Pattaya is an ideal choice for travellers who want to make the most of every moment of their trip. Its location close to the beach, major shopping centres, cafés, restaurants and the city's key event venues makes it easy to experience Pattaya's vibrant atmosphere. Guests can start the day with breakfast at EAT, take a stroll by the sea, stop at a café during the day and conveniently round off the evening with Pattaya's nightlife. Back at the hotel, they can relax by the large swimming pool or recharge at the fitness centre before retiring to a room designed for a truly restful night's sleep, ready to welcome a new morning and enjoy the city all over again.



More than just a seaside city near Bangkok, Pattaya today is a destination where travellers can shape their own experiences throughout the day, from relaxing on the beach and enjoying brunch at an inviting café to water activities, art attractions and seaside dining at sunset. This is the appeal of Event Tourism: an event is not merely the reason to travel, but the starting point for a trip filled with people, atmosphere and memorable moments.



For runners, families, groups of friends or anyone look for a seasonal getaway, Pattaya Marathon 2026 could be a good reason to start planning the next trip and use the opportunity to experience a side of Pattaya that goes beyond the beach.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com