Formosa-Hawaii Cultural Festival marks CIP's 30th anniversary

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2024 - From July 31 to August 2, the Council of Indigenous Peoples (CIP) joined hands with the State of Hawaii Office in Taipei to present the three-day "Formosa-Hawaii Cultural Festival" at the New Taipei City Citizen Plaza, inviting people from across Taiwan to immerse themselves in the world of Austronesia through music and dance, and experience firsthand the beauty and passion of Austronesian culture.

Chairperson Ljaucu Zingrur (Tseng Chih-Yung) of the Indigenous Peoples Council delivered opening remarks at the Aloha Taiwan Cultural Festival, expressing the hope that cultural exchanges between Taiwan and Hawaiʻi will deepen Austronesian cultural connections and help preserve the invaluable cultural heritage of Indigenous peoples.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, CIP Minister Ljaucu‧Zingrur said that cultural experiences often move people deeply, and that sound policy can turn that emotion into lasting institutions. As the CIP marks its 30th anniversary this year, the opening ceremony of the Formosa-Hawaii Cultural Festival featured a special tribute honoring individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Indigenous affairs. Among these forerunners and partners are those who advocated internationally for the rights of their people, devoted their lives to rescuing endangered Indigenous languages, brought international acclaim to Taiwan through music, dance, and sport, and even those who became guardians of their communities for leading the swift evacuation of an entire village amid a raging storm and rebuilding it in the aftermath. In paying tribute to these unsung heroes, the Minister expressed hope that this honor will be passed on, inspiring more talented citizens to join in advancing Indigenous affairs. He also expressed that this cultural celebration is powerful proof that Indigenous culture is not only flourishing on Taiwan's own soil, but is also embracing the world with the utmost confidence and openness as it steps onto the international stage.



The festival's biggest draw is its lineup of top international music and dance performances from across the Pacific, alongside Golden Melody Award-winning stars, paired with a lively, delicious, and fun Austronesian-themed marketplace, together creating the most exuberant summer party of the season! The whole venue is awash in the romance of Aloha. Visitors can savor Hawaiian Kona coffee and Indigenous delicacies in the Austronesian-themed exhibition area, try their hand at Hula dancing and lei making, and enter a daily lucky draw for limited-quantity market vouchers. Families of all ages can spend a leisurely afternoon into the evening enjoying live music while browsing the market stalls, experiencing firsthand the distinctive cultural charm and way of life shared by Taiwan's Indigenous peoples and Hawaii.



The three-day program offered one highlight after another. During the day, the State of Hawaii Office in Taipei brought in the internationally acclaimed Ke Kai O Kahiki, a dance group known for powerful, masculine hula performances, to showcase the depth of Hawaiian culture. Furthermore, the CIP has invited music and dance troupes from Palau and Tuvalu to share the profound bonds of Pacific heritage. As night falls, Golden Melody Award-winning stars took the stage in succession. On July 31, "The Call of Mountains and Sea" kicked off with performances by Usay Kawlu, Utjung Tjakivalid, and Kasiwa; on August 1, "The Night of Island Sounds" brought Princess Ai and Abao back-to-back; and on August 2, "Aloha Night" closed the festival with a grand finale by Biung and Abus, pouring out the soul of the ocean through the most contemporary electronic beats and rhythms.



The CIP and the State of Hawaii Office in Taipei warmly invited people across Taiwan to bring family and friends to the New Taipei City Citizen Plaza this weekend, to enjoy live music, explore the marketplace, and experience firsthand this not-to-be-missed summer party rich in culture.



Photo: Chairperson Ljaucu Zingrur (Tseng Chih-Yung) of the Indigenous Peoples Council delivered opening remarks at the Aloha Taiwan Cultural Festival, expressing the hope that cultural exchanges between Taiwan and Hawaiʻi will deepen Austronesian cultural connections and help preserve the invaluable cultural heritage of Indigenous peoples.

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