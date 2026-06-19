Galaxy Macau wins top honors at Travel + Leisure Awards

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 June 2026 - Galaxy Macau cements its position as a defining force in Macau's luxury hospitality landscape, garnering an impressive collection of six accolades at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. Recognised through a combination of editorial curation and votes from discerning global travellers, these honours reaffirm Galaxy Macau's unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional experiences, and service excellence at the world-class integrated resort.

Galaxy Macau's Grand Resort Deck has once again been crowned "Best Hotel Pool in Macau." It raises the bar for another consecutive year as the ultimate outdoor summer escape—featuring the world's largest skytop wave pool, pristine white sand beach, and thrilling water attractions, where high-energy fun meets effortless lifestyle luxury for all ages at the award-winning luxury resort.



Galaxy Macau has been ranked among the Top 10 Integrated Resorts in Asia and the Pacific, a testament to its exceptional blend of luxury hospitality, world-class entertainment, and immersive experiences. This prestigious recognition underscores the resort's leadership in delivering unparalleled excellence and unforgettable moments for global travellers.



The world-class luxury resort's iconic Grand Resort Deck—home to the world's largest skytop surfable wave pool—has once again been named "Best Hotel Pool in Macau," reaffirming its status as the region's ultimate aquatic playground. Spanning an impressive 75,000 square metres, this one-of-a-kind rooftop oasis features an 8,000-square-metre wave pool generating swells of up to 1.5 metres, alongside a 150-metre pristine white sand beach, exhilarating water slides, and the world's longest skytop adventure rapids. Blending high-energy excitement with resort-style relaxation, the Grand Resort Deck delivers an unparalleled summer experience, where guests can immerse themselves in waves, sunshine, and luxury at every turn.



The swimming pool at Banyan Tree Macau has earned a place among the "Top 10 Macau Pools," securing third place in recognition of its refined, resort-style elegance. Renowned for its tranquil ambiance, private pool villas, and lush surroundings, it offers an exclusive retreat that perfectly blends relaxation, privacy, and understated luxury.



Making its debut on the prestigious "Top 10 Macau Hotels" list less than two years after opening, Raffles at Galaxy Macau exemplifies the pinnacle of luxury for personalised stays. This exquisite all-suite sanctuary features approximately 450 elegantly appointed residential-style suites, some with private heated pools and lush gardens. Elevated by the iconic Raffles Butler service and distinctive, award-winning gastronomy with the Raffles Lounge and Long Bar among its experiential dining options, it offers a gracious and immersive expression of luxury living in the heart of Cotai.



Two of Galaxy Macau's most exceptional wellness sanctuaries—The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau and Banyan Tree Spa Macau—have been named among the "Top 10 Hotel Spas in Macau," reinforcing the resort's reputation for world-class relaxation for its treasured guests.



The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau offers a refined retreat inspired by Macau's rich Chinese and Portuguese heritage, featuring elegant treatment rooms, vitality pools, and bespoke therapies designed to restore body and mind in complete privacy. Meanwhile, the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa Macau spans an expansive 3,400 square metres, creating a tranquil sanctuary for the senses with an extensive menu of Asian-inspired treatments delivered by expert therapists in an atmosphere of tropical serenity. Together, these two distinguished spas exemplify Galaxy Macau's commitment to delivering elevated wellness experiences, where indulgence, craftsmanship, and rejuvenation come together seamlessly.



Together, these hard-won accolades highlight Galaxy Macau's customised, attention-oriented service philosophy, where every detail is thoughtfully curated to create meaningful, memorable experiences. As the resort continues to redefine the boundaries of luxury, it remains a destination of choice for the world's most discerning travellers.



With this latest raft of distinguished honours, Galaxy Macau is committed to elevating its integrated resort offering with a portfolio of superlative luxury hospitality, dining, retail, and entertainment experiences. Dedicated to excellence and innovation, it is redefining the guest experience; bringing new expressions of personalised luxury to Macau and beyond.



For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.