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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Girl group kiOra schedules global video release on August 8

August 07, 2026 | 12:50
(0) user say
Emerging Japanese group kiOra debuted in Kuala Lumpur and announced their new single Coco will premiere worldwide on 8 August following a preview screening.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 August 2026 – Emerging Japanese girl group kiOra marked a major milestone on Saturday, 1 August 2026, with their first-ever overseas performance, taking the stage as the opening act at CENTRAL MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL 2026 in KUALA LUMPUR at festival venue Zepp. During the performance, the four-member group announced that the official music video for their highly anticipated debut single, "Coco," will premiere worldwide on Saturday, 8 August 2026, coinciding with the song's digital release.

kiOra Makes International Debut in Kuala Lumpur

kiOra Makes International Debut in Kuala Lumpur

First introduced at HEAD IN THE CLOUDS Music & Arts Festival in TOKYO 2026, hosted by 88rising at Makuhari Messe, kiOra represents a fresh musical movement the group describes as "Tokyo Hyper City Pop" - fusing the sounds of hyperpop with the melodic charm of city pop.

To celebrate the release of "Coco," fans attending HEAD IN THE CLOUDS Music & Arts Festival at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Los Angeles, will be among the first in the world to experience an exclusive advance screening of the music video on 8 August, ahead of its global premiere.

Please note: kiOra had been scheduled to perform at HEAD IN THE CLOUDS Music & Arts Festival in Los Angeles, USA, on August 8, but the appearance has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

First International Performance
Performing before an enthusiastic audience in Kuala Lumpur, kiOra delivered their first international stage appearance, marking an important step in the group's global journey.

Following the performance, the members shared their thoughts:

OTO:
Getting to perform kiOra's first song "Coco" and sing it together with everyone was amazing! Jom jumpa lagi!

KYLA:
Thank you to everyone who came today! It was the best. The "Coco" MV is coming out soon, so please get ready to watch and rewatch! Can't wait to meet again.

RUKA:
I was so happy to hear your cheers during our first overseas performance. I hope we can sing "Coco" together again!

YU:
I was energized by today's CENTRAL performance. I'll keep doing my best to share our first single "Coco" with even more people around the world!

Keep an eye on kiOra as they continue to make waves on the global stage, ahead of their first single release on August 8.

Digital Single "Coco"
Release date: Saturday, August 8, 2026
Pre-add / Pre-save here: https://orcd.co/kiora_coco

Event Information
CENTRAL MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL 2026 – Kuala Lumpur

Venue: Zepp Kuala Lumpur
Date: Saturday, 1 August 2026
Line-up: KANA-BOON * Tatsuya Kitani * jo0ji * ReoNa * kiOra (Opening Act)

Profile
Derived from the Japanese word "kiyoraka", meaning pure or clear, kiOra is a four-member girl group that embraces the beauty of growth, authenticity and continual evolution.

Unveiled at HEAD IN THE CLOUDS TOKYO 2026, the group is built around the concept of Japanese Heritage, expressing the idea that true artistry lies not in perfection, but in the courage to continue evolving. Through their music, visuals and performances, kiOra aims to share a contemporary vision of Japanese culture with audiences around the world.

For more information, follow kiOra on all Social Media: https://kiora.lnk.to/profile

By kiOra

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
kiOra Kuala Lumpur girl group kiOra Japanese group kiOra

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