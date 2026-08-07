MyRepublic secures Ookla award for fastest broadband speed

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2026 – MyRepublic has won the Ookla® Speedtest Award™ for Fastest Broadband and the Speedtest Verified™ Claim for Fastest Upload Speed in Singapore.

MyRepublic won Fastest Broadband in Singapore - Ookla Speedtest Awards

Every day, millions of people around the world use Speedtest® to evaluate the performance of their internet connections. Through its award and verification programmes, Ookla® recognises network operators for outstanding network achievements using its established methodologies.The recognition marks another milestone for MyRepublic and reinforces our ongoing commitment to delivering quality broadband connectivity to customers across the country.The Ookla® Speedtest Award™ for Fastest Broadband recognises MyRepublic's achievement in fixed network performance, while the Speedtest Verified™ Claim for Fastest Upload Speed further highlights the company's broadband capabilities. Together, these recognitions underscore MyRepublic's continued efforts to deliver reliable connectivity and an exceptional broadband experience for residential and business customers in Singapore.These latest recognitions add to MyRepublic's growing list of industry accolades and reflect the company's continued focus on providing customers with quality broadband services. MyRepublic remains committed to enhancing its connectivity offerings while delivering an experience that meets the evolving needs of homes and businesses in Singapore.https://myrepublic.net/sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

