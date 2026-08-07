CUHK unveils five year strategic plan to 2030

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2026 – The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) today (6 August) unveiled its new five-year strategic plan, titled "CUHK 2026-2030: Leaping to Greatness" (the "CUHK 2026-2030"), outlining the University's development priorities and strategic direction for the next five years. With the ambition to create greater impact on humanity and global communities, CUHK adheres to its vision of becoming a first-class comprehensive research university whose scholarly output, bilingual and multicultural education, and community contributions consistently meet global standards of excellence. As a publicly funded university, CUHK will leverage its strengths in talent cultivation, knowledge innovation and global engagement to contribute to the development of China and the Hong Kong SAR in alignment with priorities in the national 15th Five-Year Plan and the city's first five-year planning.

CUHK hosts a media luncheon to launch its five-year strategic plan. (From left) Professor Dennis Lo Yuk-ming and Professor John Chai Yat-chiu

The "TIGER" action framework of CUHK 2026–2030 forms five interconnected strategic directions. It reflects a united, well-coordinated and actionable commitment from the entire University to progressively realise our vision of "Leaping to Greatness" that symbolises CUHK's continued evolution to pursue purpose-driven excellence, impact-oriented outcomes and lasting societal contributions with innovation, rigour and responsibility.



The five interconnected strategic pillars in CUHK 2026–2030 include:

T – Talent Attraction and Development

– Talent Attraction and Development I – Institutional Development

– Institutional Development G – Global and Alumni Engagement

– Global and Alumni Engagement E – Education and Student Experience

– Education and Student Experience R – Research and Innovation



Embracing the new vision with agility characterised in the spirit of a tiger



In his remarks, Professor Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, Vice-Chancellor and President of CUHK, said: "The five key areas of the Strategic Plan form the 'TIGER' action framework that embodies courage, agility and drive, underscoring CUHK's development vision which will be realised through precise planning and rigorous execution. CUHK will continue to drive breakthroughs in life and health sciences, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum science and other frontier fields, and participate in national scientific research initiatives, leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantages and position as China's most international city, with an aim of cultivating world-class talent and new knowledge that benefit the world."



Aligning with the strategic planning of China and the Hong Kong SAR



Professor Lo said: "CUHK 2026-2030is the first five-year strategic plan formulated since I assumed office in 2025. It marks a major milestone in the University's development in timely alignment with the five-year planning of China and the Hong Kong SAR. At a time of profound global transformation, technological advances are reshaping the world and redefining the role of universities in society. CUHK has joined the world's top 20 for the first time in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, rising to the 18th place. This is a testament to the University's progress in the past 63 years signifying our global academic influence."



Professor John Chai Yat-chiu, Chairman of the CUHK Council; Professor Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, Vice-Chancellor and President of CUHK, Professor Isabella Poon Wai-yin, Provost of CUHK, Professor Anthony Chan Tak-cheung, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Alumni / Community Engagement & Institutional Advancement), Professor Jiang Liwen, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research & External Affairs) and Mr Albert Chow Hing-pong, Vice-President (Administration), together with other members of the University's senior management, attended the media luncheon today to mark the official launch.



Creating value to benefit humanity



Professor Isabella Poon Wai-yin, Provost of CUHK, introduced the University's priority areas and said: "In face of global challenges such as the AI revolution, sustainable development and climate change, universities carry an unprecedentedly vital mission. A truly impactful university does not merely respond to the present needs of the era, but will also actively shape the direction of our future. Through interdisciplinary, cross-regional and cross-sector collaborations, we aim to translate CUHK's deep academic foundation, unique collegiate system and global network into a driving force for social progress and innovation."



Team spirit of CUHK leadership in co-creating the development blueprint



The formulation of CUHK 2026-2030 was a year-long collaborative effort overseen by the Strategic Plan Steering Committee chaired by Professor Lo with support from the senior management team and consultation from the broad CUHK community, from conceptualisation, drafting to visual design. This multi-faceted collaboration fully demonstrates the team spirit of the CUHK community in propelling the University toward a new chapter. The visual design of the Strategic Plan agenda features circular lines and patterns representing the letters "C" and "U" for CUHK. The concentric-circle motif also symbolises CUHK members coming together like concentric circles, uniting their strengths to work towards common goals. The visual palette centres on the university colours of purple and gold, representing passion and loyalty (purple), alongside perseverance and resolve (gold). For details of the Strategic Plan, please refer to https://www.cuhk2030.cuhk.edu.hk.



Key Initiatives



Establishing the 10th College for postgraduates



CUHK will establish a postgraduate college as its 10th college. This initiative will extend the University's long-standing collegiate system to the postgraduate community, creating a vibrant, international environment for cross-disciplinary dialogue, holistic development and lifelong networking.



In addition, CUHK will develop flagship international undergraduate programmes and signature schemes embedding innovation, entrepreneurship and concepts of sustainability into the curriculum. It will also strengthen industry-academia collaboration and knowledge transfer to attract and nurture outstanding local and international innovative talents. CUHK will also revitalise its General Education curriculum with national and global perspectives. Moreover, the University will strengthen collaboration with CUHK-Shenzhen and other institutions in the GBA and expand opportunities for exchange and internships abroad to support students' holistic development and lifelong learning.



Attracting global talent and expanding international impact



CUHK will leverage its strengths as an international research university to attract outstanding students, scholars and researchers from around the world, fostering a diverse and inclusive academic community. Currently, approximately 56% of CUHK's professors come from outside Hong Kong while the University achieved a perfect score in the QS international faculty ratio indicator, demonstrating its success in attracting top academic talent globally.



This year, applications from non-local students increased by about 20% compared with last year. Applications from regions outside the Chinese Mainland rose even more significantly, by 75%, with most applicants coming from Southeast Asia and the Middle East, reflecting CUHK's growing international appeal. To attract exceptional students, CUHK launched the Fenghuang Scholarship this year. The scholarship offers outstanding students who achieve excellent results in local and overseas public examinations financial support, together with overseas exchange opportunities. Through this initiative, the University aims to attract high-calibre young talent and nurture future leaders with a global vision, innovative capabilities and a strong sense of social responsibility.



Driving interdisciplinary research to address global challenges



CUHK will seize opportunities arising from the Northern Metropolis, the Hetao Cooperation Zone and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, while focusing on frontier fields including life and health technologies, AI, quantum science and green technology. The University will further integrate into the national research and innovation ecosystem and actively participate in major scientific initiatives spanning space, polar research and deep-sea studies, fostering comprehensive development from Antarctic expeditions and space missions to the translation of world-class innovations.



In recent years, CUHK has been actively demonstrating its research excellence. Notable achievements include the successful launch of CUHK Sat-1, the world's first AI satellite dedicated to urban sustainable development, and leading the development of the laser heterodyne spectrometer selected for the nation's Tianwen-3 Mars exploration mission. These accomplishments underscore the University's pivotal role in supporting national strategic science and technology development. Furthermore, the Hong Kong Centre for Logistics Robotics, an InnoHK centre established by CUHK, founded Hong Kong's first full-stack embodied intelligence laboratory in 2026 to drive frontier technologies in embodied AI and robotics, further consolidating Hong Kong's position as an international innovation and technology hub.



https://www.cuhk.edu.hk/

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