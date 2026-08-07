Times Avenue marks five years in pre owned watch market

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 August 2026 – Times Avenue by Horology Maison marks its five-year anniversary in 2026, as Singapore's pre-owned luxury watch market expands amid a broader slowdown in the global watch industry.

A Growing Secondary Market and the Case for Regulated Dealers

The Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index, which tracks the 50 most-traded references by transaction value, recorded its best half-year performance since early 2022 in the first half of 2025, reflecting a broader shift in buyer preference towards the secondary channel.



The growth of the pre-owned segment has been driven by a combination of factors, including tighter supply of popular references at authorised dealers, record gold prices lifting new watch retail costs, and a shift among buyers towards immediate availability and market-reflective pricing.



Founded in 2020, Times Avenue has grown alongside this trend, transacting more than 3,000 authenticated timepieces from its Beach Road boutique over its first five years of operation. The boutique's inventory is weighted towards luxury Swiss timepieces including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Tudor and Cartier, with a focus on sought-after references that are typically subject to long waiting lists in the primary market.



At the same time, authentication and fraud risks in the secondary channel have drawn public attention, including the recent prosecution of an Italian national who attempted to trade a "fake" Rolex GMT Saru at a Singapore retailer. Both developments underline the importance of sourcing from licensed, regulated dealers.



Licensed secondhand goods dealers like Times Avenue operate under frameworks that impose customer due diligence, transaction reporting, record-keeping, and stock movement obligations. Exempted by the Singapore Police Force and a fully regulated dealer under the Ministry of Law, Times Avenue ensures that every watch sold undergoes rigorous in-house authentication before it reaches the client, and each piece is covered by an in-house warranty, giving buyers assurance of authenticity for every transaction.



Times Avenue also offers in-person buying from the public, trade-ins, consignment, and authentication, alongside retail, covering both the acquisition and resale ends of the secondary market.



Clients and prospective buyers can view current inventory, arrange private viewings, or request a sourcing consultation at https://horologymaison.com/contact-us/.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.