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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UFC Fight Night returns to Galaxy Macau in May

March 31, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
The mixed martial arts promotion scheduled its event at the integrated resort with Chinese bantamweight Song Yadong facing Brazilian Figueiredo.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - Galaxy Macau is thrilled to announce the hottest tickets for UFC's highly anticipated return to Macau – featuring three back-to-back events, UFC FIGHT NIGHT® and the opening rounds of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 – will go on sale to the public on April 17. "Galaxy Ultimate" WeChat members will be eligible for exclusive early priority booking starting April 14. This year, special VIP packages for UFC FIGHT NIGHT®, which include a series of exclusive entitlements, and three-day combo packages for both UFC FIGHT NIGHT® and the opening rounds of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 are available for an all-rounded experience. All three events will take place at Macau's largest indoor arena – Galaxy Arena – from May 28 to 30, marking the start of the four-year strategic partnership that will bring three UFC FIGHT NIGHT® events to Galaxy Macau through to 2029.

1 EN-TC KV

A Stellar Line-up Set for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® at Galaxy Macau

Every UFC FIGHT NIGHT® delivers an electrifying showcase of elite athletes competing in world-class Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) action. The main event promises fireworks as China's No. 5-ranked bantamweight, Song Yadong, collides with Brazil's No. 7-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo.

Known as the "Kung Fu Kid", Song hails from China's Heilongjiang Province. A dynamic striker with nine knockout victories and a reputation for explosive first-round finishes, he returns to fight in front of a home crowd for the first time since 2018, determined to cement his place in the bantamweight title picture.

Figueiredo, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil, is a former two-time UFC flyweight champion renowned for his finishing prowess, boasting nine knockouts and nine submissions. Now competing in the bantamweight division, he aims to break into the top five.

In the co-main event, two of the light heavyweight division's most notable knockout artists will battle it out when China's No. 15-ranked Zhang Mingyang steps into the Octagon against seasoned American powerhouse Alonzo Menifield.

Zhang, fighting out of China's Anhui Province, burst onto the scene with a knockout in ROAD TO UFC Season 1 and stunned fans with a spectacular finish of Anthony Smith. With 19 first-round victories, he is eager to defend his ranking with a thrilling fight in Macau.

Menifield, fighting out of Dallas, Texas, USA, is a proven knockout artist with extensive UFC experience. Looking to secure his place among the light heavyweight elite, he aims to tackle Zhang with a powerful finish.

The card also features other thrilling matchups, including a pivotal heavyweight clash between No. 3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich of Moscow, Russia and No. 11-ranked Tallison Teixeira of São Paulo, Brazil; Sumudaerji "The Tibetan Eagle" from China's Sichuan Province, challenging top-10 bantamweight Alex Perez of California, USA; a women's strawweight style-versus-style affair between Muay Thai world champion Loma Lookboonmee of Buriram, Thailand and standout grappler Jaqueline Amorim of Manaus, Brazil; a fast-paced flyweight bout between ROAD TO UFC Season 2 winner Rei Tsuruya of Chiba, Japan taking on Jesus Aguilar of Ensenada, Mexico; "Mongolian Murderer" Aoriqileng (China) gets back in the Octagon to face Cody Haddon of Australia in a bantamweight bout.

The Stage for Emerging Fighters: ROAD TO UFC Season 5

Fight Week in May kicks off with the opening rounds of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 on Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29. This thrilling "win-and-advance" tournament showcases Asia-Pacific region's finest MMA prospects, with 32 athletes across four divisions battling for a coveted UFC contract.

In a special main event for ROAD TO UFC on Saturday, May 28, entertaining striker Rongzhu (Sichuan, China) faces heavy-handed Victor Martinez (San Juan, USA) at lightweight.

In a special main event for ROAD TO UFC on Friday, May 29, Shi Ming (Kunming, China), the ROAD TO UFC Season 3 women's strawweight tournament winner and viral sensation, returns for her second main event appearance to face India's first and only female UFC representative, Puja Tomar (Budhana, India).

Upgraded Experiences: Extended Events Elevate the Fight Week Vibes

The fight nights will be complemented by a week-long programme of high-energy fan experiences, including UFC fighter meet-and-greets, autograph sessions, and a host of other activities. Designed to amplify the excitement surrounding the headline bouts, the fight week programming aims to maximise event exposure and further expand the sport's growing fan base.

For more information about Galaxy Macau and the programme of events, please visit https://www.galaxyresorts.com.cn/BRaLNz2IRQ/

UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: SONG vs. FIGUEIREDO】&【ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Rounds】Tickets On Sale

Event Dates & Times： ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Round Day 1】- 6pm, May 28, 2026

ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Round Day 2】- 6pm, May 29, 2026

UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: SONG vs. FIGUEIREDO】- 4pm (First Bout), 7pm (Main Card), May 30, 2026
Venue： Galaxy Arena
Ticket Price： UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: SONG vs. FIGUEIREDO

VIP Experience Package: MOP/HKD from 8,080 to 19,980

Regular tickets: MOP/HKD from 480 to 3,380

ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Round Day 1 MOP/HKD from 480 to 1,580

ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Round Day 2 MOP/HKD from 380 to 2,280

*Currency settled based on the ticketing platform
Pre-Sale Tickets Dates & Channels: Members of The Galaxy Ultimate Mini Program, UFC Fight Club, UFC newsletter subscribers and UFC social followers, kindly utilise the priority ticket access code associated with the 3-day combo package or single-day event ticket to conduct your priority purchase at Galaxy Ticketing during the designated period.

UFC Fight Week Macau:3-Day Combo Package
  1. Members of The Galaxy Ultimate Mini Program & UFC Fight Club: From April 14 at 11am to April 15 at 9am


UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: SONG vs. FIGUEIREDO on May 30 and ROAD TO UFC on May 28 and 29: Single Event Tickets
  1. Members of The Galaxy Ultimate Mini Program & UFC Fight Club: From April 15 11am, to April 16 at 9am:
  2. UFC newsletter subscribers & UFC social followers: From April 16 at 11am to April 17 at 9am


*Please find more event details via www.galaxyticketing.com.
Travel Packages Inclusive of event tickets and accommodation – sale from 11am, April 16 on Trip.com
Public Sale Date & Channels: April 17 at 11am, available on Galaxy Ticketing, Damai, Maiseat, Maoyan, uutix

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

By Galaxy Macau

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
UFC FIGHT NIGHT Galaxy Macau

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