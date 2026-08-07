Bridge Data Centres launches prefabricated power module PowerCore 5

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2026 - Bridge Data Centres (BDC), a Singapore-headquartered hyperscale data centre provider, and Morong Electric, an electrical manufacturing specialist, have launched PowerCore 5.0, the world's first fully prefabricated power module designed for high-density AI data centres.

BDC's Power Core 5.0 module

Built for high-density AI workloads on accelerated deployment timelines, the module complies with the technical standards of BDC's proprietary i-Power Cube, its power system designed for high-performance computing. It integrates seamlessly with the Bridge Omni Platform, BDC's modular intelligent infrastructure platform for the AI era. PowerCore 5.0 combines BDC's global hyperscale delivery experience with Morong Electric's end-to-end electrical manufacturing expertise.Rapid AI advancement has driven rack power densities from 10kW to more than 100kW, placing stringent new demands on mission-critical power infrastructure. Traditional delivery models, which rely on fragmented procurement and on-site system integration, struggle to cater to the rigorous requirements of AI-optimised data centres. Drawing on BDC's global campus delivery footprint and Morong Electric's electrical engineering expertise, PowerCore 5.0 addresses these challenges through four core design attributes: factory pre-integration, standardised global transport, parallel construction and maintenance without downtime.Each unit integrates transformers, power distribution, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), cooling, fire suppression and monitoring systems into a single module, fully assembled and tested off-site. Site teams need only complete the final cable connections on delivery, removing the quality inconsistencies that accompany conventional field construction.Built on a standard 40ft ISO container frame, the module integrates seamlessly with global shipping networks, eliminating oversized freight premiums, dedicated transport and protracted customs delays that hinder cross-border deployments. Purpose-engineered for BDC's core markets, it complies with local climatic benchmarks and industrial standards to enable dependable global rollout.On-site civil works and factory prefabrication proceed simultaneously, shortening total delivery timelines by more than 50% compared with conventional build methods. Large campuses can deploy units on a bi-weekly cadence, matching the rapid scaling and flexible capacity expansion that AI demands.In an industry first, core components including UPS units, transformers and precision cooling are mounted on slide-out rails. Technicians can withdraw and service individual units without interrupting power to the data centre, keeping high-density compute clusters running around the clock.Zhang Binghua, Chief Technology Officer of BDC, said, "The AI infrastructure sector is scaling at an unprecedented rate, and operators now require higher power density, faster hardware refreshes and maximum uptime. This shift requires us to rethink how power systems are designed and deployed. PowerCore 5.0 raises the bar on system integration, cross-climate operation, delivery speed and intelligent operations and maintenance. It will enable standardised, low-carbon compute deployments across the globe and provide the stable power foundation to support the continued growth of the global AI ecosystem."Zhang Kai, Chairman of Morong Electric, said, "AI hardware now evolves on a monthly cycle, and traditional on-site system integration can no longer keep pace with the operational needs of modern AI data centres. Prefabricated power modules clear the delivery bottlenecks holding back compute infrastructure expansion. This launch marks a critical milestone in our strategic partnership, and we will continue to co-develop high-performance, integrated power solutions that meet global market standards and regional compliance requirements."BDC and Morong Electric will continue to develop prefabricated power modules engineered for ultra-high-density compute and cross-border regulatory alignment. Both companies aim to advance industry-wide technical standardisation and the collaborative development of compute infrastructure. Their low-carbon, modular power solutions will support the sustainable and scalable growth of AI operations across international markets.Conventional build methods typically deliver power modules on a monthly cycle. PowerCore 5.0 is delivered on a bi-weekly cycle.

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