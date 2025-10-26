UNIQLO unveils upgraded heat-retention wear at Hanoi event

On October 24, the Japanese apparel retailer launched its latest HEATTECH campaign in Hanoi, featuring global brand ambassadors Cate Blanchett and Roger Federer. Coinciding with the launch, UNIQLO is hosting a three-day interactive experience at Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi from October 24–26, highlighting its HEATTECH with cashmere and the upgraded PUFFTECH down jacket collections.

UNIQLO global brand ambassadors - Cate Blanchett and Roger Federer

For fall and winter 2025, UNIQLO has enhanced its signature HEATTECH line with the introduction of HEATTECH extra warm with cashmere, featuring a men’s version for the first time.

The new fabric blend contains 9 per cent cashmere, making it 1.5 times warmer than regular HEATTECH and about 30 per cent lighter than HEATTECH extra warm cotton. The new designs combine softness, luxury, and refined comfort, available in crew neck and turtle-neck styles for men, along with two new colour options for women.

In the featured image, Cate Blanchett showcases the women’s turtle-neck HEATTECH Extra Warm with cashmere, while Roger Federer wears the men’s crew-neck version – together reflecting the warmth, comfort, and refined simplicity that define UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy.

First introduced in 2003, HEATTECH was developed through a long-standing partnership between UNIQLO and Toray Industries. The innovative fabric blends rayon, acrylic, polyester, and polyurethane to convert body moisture into heat, delivering exceptional warmth in a single lightweight layer.

Alongside HEATTECH, UNIQLO also introduces PUFFTECH, a synthetic fibre technology developed since 2019 that mimics the structure of natural down. The ultra-fine, hollow 3D-twisted fibres trap large amounts of air, delivering exceptional warmth, lightweight comfort, and easy care.

PUFFTECH outerwear is designed for convenience and comfort – easy to wash by hand, quick to dry, and lightly water-repellent. This season’s collection introduces new styles such as a compact quilted gilet and a streamlined jacket in bold seasonal shades of yellow, orange-red, and blue.

At the Lotte Mall West Lake event, visitors can explore UNIQLO’s latest heat-retention innovations and view the full fall/winter 2025 range, including HEATTECH with cashmere and PUFFTECH items. The exhibition space highlights UNIQLO’s LifeWear concept of simple, functional, and durable clothing for everyday life.

