FM Logistic appoints Héloïse Hadoux as managing director in Vietnam

At the helm of the Vietnamese operations, Hadoux will work alongside the local top team, which will report directly to her, to support FM Logistic's growth in this strategic Southeast Asian region. Her mission will focus on three key pillars.

Hadoux will expand FM Logistic's presence in Vietnam by strengthening the group’s expertise in high-value-added sectors such as luxury, cosmetics, and retail. As Vietnam establishes itself as one of the most strategic logistics hubs in Southeast Asia driven by the "China+1" strategy, which encourages many companies to diversify their supply chains outside of China, FM Logistic aims to meet growing needs in bonded warehousing, customs clearance, and urban logistics in increasingly dense metropolises such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Another priority will be ensuring operational excellence by deploying best practices drawn from her experience in lean management and supply chain management. This is coupled with accelerating the transition towards sustainable logistics, building on her experience in implementing demanding environmental standards, such as LEED Gold certification.

“Southeast Asia represents an incredible development ground for FM Logistic, and Vietnam is one of its most dynamic markets, boasting over 25 per cent growth in 2025, driven in particular by the boom in e-commerce. I am convinced that combining an efficient, sustainable, and customer-oriented supply chain is the key to sustainably supporting our partners in their growth,” Hadoux said.

A 2006 graduate of the École des Mines in Douai (engineering master’s degree in industrial management), Hadoux has over 15 years of international experience in industry, supply chain and logistics. She began her career at Procter & Gamble in France before taking management roles at Coty and Carlsberg.

In 2017, she moved to Thailand as customer service manager at Reckitt Benckiser. She joined Bolloré Logistics in 2019 as logistics general manager before evolving to the role of supply chain manager for Southeast Asia. Since January 2025, she had been serving as logistics general manager at CEVA Logistics in Thailand before joining FM Logistic.

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