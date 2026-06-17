SLP Vietnam partner with J&T Express on automated sorting hub

Signed on June 12, the built-to-suit facility at SLP Park Nam Thuan will span over 60,000 square metres and become one of J&T Express Vietnam's largest sorting hubs in the south. It will feature advanced automated conveyor and sorting systems designed to handle higher throughput and faster turnaround times.

Vietnam’s logistics and e-commerce sectors continue to expand rapidly, with e-commerce growing at approximately 25 per cent annually. In 2025, the online retail market size was around $31 billion, accounting for roughly 11 per cent of total retail sales, with nearly 60 per cent of the population participating in online shopping. This sustained growth is driving increasing demand for faster and more reliable delivery services.

Southern Vietnam, particularly the greater Ho Chi Minh City area, is emerging as a key logistics hub, supported by its large consumer base and concentration of industrial activity. Tay Ninh is gaining importance as an extension of this ecosystem, benefiting from its strategic proximity to Ho Chi Minh City and improving regional connectivity.

Located within Nam Thuan Industrial Park, My Hanh, Tay Ninh, SLP Park Nam Thuan is approximately 28km from Ho Chi Minh City’s central business district, with strong connectivity to major transport corridors linking western Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding industrial zones. The facility supports both last-mile delivery and interprovincial distribution, reflecting the growing need for efficient, large-scale logistics solutions.

“This partnership with J&T Express Vietnam reflects a shared commitment to advancing modern logistics infrastructure in Vietnam. Through SLP Park Nam Thuan, we are delivering a large-scale, high-quality, customised facility that integrates state-of-the-art automation and meets J&T Express’s strict operational requirements,” said Dinh Hoai Nam, principal and head of Leasing at SLP Vietnam.

Phan Binh, director of Branding at J&T Express Vietnam said, “The partnership with SLP Vietnam represents a key milestone in our expansion strategy across southern Vietnam. This facility will strengthen our network capacity and enhance service efficiency through advanced automation.”

The development reflects broader changes across Vietnam’s logistics sector, where operators are increasingly investing in automation, network optimisation, and infrastructure quality to support rising parcel volumes and more time-sensitive delivery requirements. Expected to be completed in 2027, the facility will support the sorting and distribution of millions of parcels daily, enhancing overall logistics efficiency and strengthening southern Vietnam’s delivery network.

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