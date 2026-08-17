US retail giant Target eyes Vietnamese suppliers

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade

The US retailer will attend the event in Ho Chi Minh City from September 3-5, seeking Vietnamese suppliers of household goods, home textiles, children's products, personal care and beauty items, among others, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

“Target’s participation will open up opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to showcase their capabilities directly and establish connections with the sourcing team of one of the US’s leading retail groups,” a representative of the MoIT said.

At the event, Target will seek suppliers with strong manufacturing and product development capabilities that can meet requirements for quality, design, and supply chain performance, the representative said.

In the essentials and beauty categories, Target is looking for a wide range of products for babies, children, and personal care, including baby bags, nursery and travel accessories, textile products, seasonal items, and customised products.

In personal care, its requirements include hair and scalp care products, bath and body care, and skincare, as well as beauty tools, make-up tools, accessories, and innovative packaging solutions.

Target is also expanding its sourcing search into several other areas with potential for cooperation, including household cleaning products and accessories; candles, air fresheners, and home fragrance products; and personal care products for children.

With such a diverse sourcing portfolio, opportunities for Vietnamese businesses extend beyond supplying existing products. They could also become more deeply involved in product design, development, and manufacturing for Target through private label and co-development models.

Target is one of the largest retail groups in the US, with more than 2,000 stores nationwide and revenue of around $105 billion in 2025. Its portfolio spans fashion, beauty, household goods, home furnishings, and everyday essentials, while it has also developed more than 45 private labels.

Accordingly, Target’s sourcing requirements go beyond ready-made products to include private-label manufacturing, as well as product design and development tailored to specific requirements.

Target gives priority to suppliers with manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, significant export capacity, and experience supplying international groups and retail chains such as IKEA, Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Walgreens, Amazon, and Sephora. Manufacturing capabilities across multiple Southeast Asian markets are also considered an advantage.

Target aims to identify suppliers that can meet immediate sourcing needs while also possessing the manufacturing, management, and innovation capabilities required to become long-term supply partners.

The MoIT’s Department of Foreign Market Development said Target is seeking suppliers with proven capabilities and long-term development potential. Vietnamese businesses should strengthen manufacturing capacity, invest in expanding production, enhance design and product development capabilities, and improve quality and supply chain management, while meeting requirements on product safety, social responsibility, environmental standards, raw material sourcing, and origin.