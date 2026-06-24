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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hateco and A.P. Moller - Maersk deepen logistics infrastructure cooperation in Vietnam

June 24, 2026 | 14:55
(0) user say
Hateco Group and A.P. Moller - Maersk are seeking to expand cooperation in ports, logistics, and supply chain infrastructure, following a meeting between senior executives at Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal on June 23.
Hateco and A.P. Moller - Maersk deepen logistics infrastructure cooperation in Vietnam

Chairmen of the two groups exchange souvenirs during the working session

The Maersk delegation was led by Robert Maersk Uggla, chairman of the Board of Directors, while Hateco Group was represented by chairman Tran Van Ky, alongside the group's executive management and HHIT leadership.

The meeting underscored the growing partnership between the two companies in maritime infrastructure and logistics development.

According to Ky, the operation of berths 5 and 6 at Lach Huyen Port reflects the effectiveness of cooperation between the two groups. In its first year of operation, the facility handled more than 800,000 TEUs, with throughput expected to reach 1.4 million TEUs in 2026.

The terminal is projected to maintain strong growth momentum in 2027, with throughput forecast at between 1.8 million and 2 million TEUs.

To support increasing cargo volumes and accommodate larger vessels, Hateco proposed that both sides work with relevant Vietnamese authorities to study investment in Turning Basin No.2 in front of berths 5 and 6 at Lach Huyen Port. The project is expected to improve navigation conditions for ultra-large container ships.

The two companies also discussed potential cooperation opportunities in infrastructure, logistics, and supply chain projects aimed at expanding Vietnam's modern logistics ecosystem and strengthening international connectivity.

Uggla noted Hateco's implementation capabilities and long-term development approach, adding that HHIT is emerging as a modern deepwater port within Vietnam's maritime network.

Maersk representatives highlighted that cooperation between the two groups has expanded through several strategic projects, including HHIT, Lien Chieu Port in Danang, and Giang Bien Inland Waterway Port in Hanoi.

According to Maersk, combining the global operational expertise of Maersk and APM Terminals with Hateco's local execution capabilities could support the development of a more integrated logistics ecosystem and reinforce Vietnam's role in global supply chains.

Hateco and A.P. Moller - Maersk deepen logistics infrastructure cooperation in Vietnam

The ceremony symbolises the spirit of sustainable cooperation between Hateco and Maersk

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on cooperation opportunities, focusing on port operations, logistics infrastructure, supply chain development, and initiatives to enhance connectivity across regional and international supply chains.

The visit coincided with the arrival of MATZ MAERSK, a Triple-E class container vessel with a deadweight of more than 213,970 DWT and carrying capacity of approximately 18,270 TEUs.

As one of the world's largest classes of container ships, the vessel's successful call at HHIT demonstrates the terminal's capability to accommodate ultra-large vessels and reflects its growing role within international shipping networks.

As the global logistics sector continues to evolve towards greater integration and modernisation, cooperation between Hateco and A.P. Moller - Maersk is expected to contribute to the development of logistics infrastructure and supply chain connectivity in Vietnam.

By Nguyen Thu

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TagTag:
HATECO Group logistic

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