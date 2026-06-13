ESG standards key to Nam Dinh Vu IP's competitiveness

As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards become an essential requirement for industrial parks (IPs) to participate in global supply chains, building a green and sustainable model is no longer an option but a necessity to enhance competitiveness and attract high-quality foreign investment.

This trend is being strongly promoted through the cooperation between ISOCert and Nam Dinh Vu IP under the ‘Towards ESG’ project, which aims to build a modern, green, and sustainably developed seaport industrial park in accordance with international standards.

With the desire to accompany the business community in Nam Dinh Vu IP to improve governance capacity and meet the requirements of customers, regulatory authorities, and international markets, Sao Do Group - the investor of Nam Dinh Vu IP - organised the 2026 ESG Training Series and Integrated Management System on June 12 in Haiphong city.

Sao Do Group - the investor of Nam Dinh Vu IP - organised a series of ESG and Integrated Management System training courses in 2026

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Thanh Phuong, general director of Sao Do Group, said, “Green transformation and sustainable development are no longer a temporary trend but have become an inevitable tendency and a vital condition for businesses. Sao Do Group has officially registered with Haiphong People's Committee to transform Nam Dinh Vu into an eco-industrial park.”

To realise this goal, Phuong stressed the decisive role of the secondary business community that the construction of an eco-IP cannot rely on the sole effort of the investor, yet requires the strong joint hands of all businesses operating there.

“Only when each business undergoes green transformation, optimises processes, and reduces emissions can the goal of greening the entire industrial park be achieved,” he noted.

To accompany and support investors in the ecosystem, Sao Do Group has chosen to implement four focus areas that are highly practical for current production and business activities. These are standardising the management system, updating the ISO management system according to the latest standards; controlling emissions, conducting greenhouse gas inventories scientifically; optimising resources, improving management capacity, and using energy economically and efficiently; and ensuring information transparency, building and practicing ESG reporting to increase competitive advantages.

Through networking and experience-sharing schemes, Sao Do Group expects that representatives and experts from businesses within the IP will actively advise and propose to their management boards to promptly take strategic steps, shaping a sustainable development future for the entire region.

Meanwhile, a representative of Haiphong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) noted that as a pioneer in the green transformation wave more than a decade ago, Haiphong currently contributes two out of the country's seven typical eco-industrial parks.

Following this direction, Nam Dinh Vu IP is accelerating its journey of shifting from a traditional IP model to an eco-industrial park.

“From the state management perspective, the legal framework for the eco-IP model has now been clearly shaped through diverse government decrees and guiding circulars of ministries and sectors. HEZA is currently actively advising Haiphong People's Committee on developing a specialised project to provide financial and mechanism support for IPs and businesses implementing green and eco-friendly transformation. At the same time, technically, the Board will chair the organisation of support programmes and in-depth thematic training to transfer specific technical solutions to each business,” said the representative.

Nam Dinh Vu IP is located at the gateway to the seaport, possessing a synchronous transport connection system across all five modes: road, rail, sea, air, and inland waterway, creating a flexible cargo transport network that saves time and costs; linked with the logistics system and neighbouring industrial clusters.

It is therefore regarded as highly favourable for accessing the whole supply chain, exchange of raw materials and by-products, and promoting inter-regional circular economy.

Sustainable development is the core foundation for all long-term strategies with a 20-year or even 50-year vision for businesses. Without a methodical greening roadmap starting now, businesses will undoubtedly face many major barriers in the future.

Delegates attending the 2026 ESG and Integrated Management System Training Series at Nam Dinh Vu IP

The transformation of the eco-IP model does not stop at the story of certification, but is an important component for Sao Do Group to complete its annual ESG report.

Sharing the mindset of implementing this governance tool, Sao Do Group’s leader Nguyen Thanh Phuong said, “The ESG report is an internal measurement tool that helps each business self-assess where its operating system stands and whether it is truly sustainable. The highest goal is to aim for substantive efficiency for the business’ own internal strength.”

Currently, Sao Do Group has been collaborating with experts to build a roadmap for the eco-TP transformation within five years for the 2024-2028 period.

Accordingly, in the 2024-2025 period, the investor conducted surveys of businesses on environmental, energy, safety, and occupational health management systems, while also surveying workers and the community, assessing green infrastructure needs, and updating the master plan to suit ecological criteria.

In the 2027-2028 period, Nam Dinh Vu IP will aim to build a periodic ESG governance dashboard, implement a circular economy and industrial symbiosis model, and develop a Net Zero roadmap for the entire IP.

Phuong stressed that Nam Dinh Vu is committed to harmonious development among the economy, environment, and society, aiming to become a green, modern, and sustainable investment destination.

“By 2028, Nam Dinh Vu IP aims to achieve a minimum of 50 international criteria and 22 national criteria, becoming one of the typical eco-IPs. This is also a step aligned with the industrial development orientation of Haiphong - a major industrial, logistics, and seaport centre in northern Vietnam,” he noted.

Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park gathers advantages for FDI Vietnam is facing the fourth wave of FDI into high-tech sectors, promoting the development of green industrial parks (IPs). Following that trend, Nam Dinh Vu IP has gathered all the advantages to welcome FDI investors.

Haiphong boasts resources to spur marine economy The northern port city of Haiphong boasts ample potential for seaport and logistics development that sets it apart from other coastal areas.