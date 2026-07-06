Stavian IP chief on building sustainable industrial ecosystems

When was Stavian Industrial Park established, and what has its development path looked like since then?

Built on the capabilities, experience, and global partner network of Stavian Group – a corporation at the forefront of infrastructure with four key pillars: Industry, Technology, Energy and Trading, Stavian IP was founded in 2018 with the vision of becoming a modern, professional, and sustainable IP developer in Vietnam.

Over the past years, the park has secured a stronger footprint in the market. The company has actively researched and developed IPs/ industrial clusters in localities with advantages in infrastructure, logistics, and investment attraction, including Hung Yen, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen, and Khanh Hoa.

With a strategy centred on developing an integrated industrial ecosystem in line with green IP standards, Stavian IP provides a quality industrial land bank along with comprehensive support services. The efforts enhance investors’ competitiveness while also contributing to the local economic development. Today, the park has gradually asserted its position as a trusted infrastructure developer and a reliable partner for both domestic and international investors amid the ongoing global supply chain realignment.

What are the benefits for secondary investors and tenants when investing in the company’s IPs?

Stavian IP aims to create more value than just a simple production site. At our IPs, investors can gain access to well-planned infrastructure, a professional investment environment, and support services throughout the project implementation process.

Besides location and infrastructure, we also focus on building long-term partnerships with our clients by assisting with investment procedures, connecting them with service providers, and supporting them throughout the production and operation process. Investors who lease land gain access to Stavian Group's industrial, logistics, trade ecosystem and global partner network.

Leveraging Stavian Group’s foundation, we can connect businesses across our ecosystem, thereby opening up partnership opportunities, expanding supply chains, and enhancing operational efficiency for our investors.

What sectors does Stavian IP prioritise for investment attraction with its integrated, modern infrastructure?

Guided by our vision of developing modern, integrated, and sustainable IPs, Stavian IP gives priority to ventures that feature advanced technologies, efficient energy use, environmentally friendly operations, and the ability to deeply participate in global supply chains. Key focus areas include supporting industries, high-tech manufacturing, new materials, logistics, renewable energy, and green industries.

In addition, the park also lures businesses that are closely connected with Stavian Group’s industrial ecosystem. These businesses should operate in the fields of chemicals, petrochemicals, industrial materials, energy, and supporting industries. By fostering industry clusters, we aim to build an integrated production ecosystem that improves business efficiency while driving sustainable economic growth in the locality and the region.

What is the company's plan to secure more land for new projects?

We are steadily expanding our presence in provinces with industrial development potential and competitive advantages in infrastructure, logistics, and investment attraction. Our flagship projects include Stavian Hung Yen Industrial Cluster (66.5 hectares) and Stavian Phu Tho Industrial Park (145 ha). Meanwhile, site clearance and infrastructure development are underway for Stavian Thai Nguyen Industrial Park (128 ha) and Stavian Khanh Hoa Industrial Park (327 ha).

Stavian Hung Yen Industrial Cluster

Instead of pursuing rapid expansion at all costs, we remain committed to a selective development strategy with a focus on ventures that create long-term value for investors, the business community, and the locality. In the period 2026–2030, the company aims to develop approximately 5,000 ha of industrial land with proposed initiatives in Ho Chi Minh City, Hung Yen, Phu Tho, and Can Tho, as well as other ventures under study in Hanoi, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Dong Nai, and Tay Ninh.

Our overarching goal is to build green, smart, and sustainable IPs that meet the increasingly high demands of domestic and international investors.

How do your industrial parks contribute to local socioeconomic development and attract international investment?

We believe that an industrial park is not simply a real estate infrastructure project, it is also a driving force for socioeconomic development. Therefore, during the project implementation, we work closely with local authorities and communities through social welfare programmes, vocational training, recruitment support, and sustainable job creation for local workers.

Our projects have already delivered tangible benefits to local economies. Stavian Hung Yen Industrial Cluster has wooed 20 investment ventures with a total registered capital of approximately VND3.5 trillion ($134.6 million). The project is estimated to generate around 3,800 jobs. Meanwhile, Stavian Phu Tho Industrial Park has lured 16 investors with total capital of approximately VND4.25 trillion ($163.5 million). It is expected to employ around 5,000 workers. These figures serve as a testament to the contribution of our projects, ranging from creating jobs, increasing local budget revenue, and driving economic restructuring to forming an integrated industrial, service, and logistics ecosystem.

In addition, our IPs serve as a gateway to lure both domestic and foreign investment, contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of localities during the international economic integration process. With a focus on developing modern, integrated, and sustainable IPs, we provide high-quality technical infrastructure while building a transparent and favourable investment environment, better meeting the requirements of global investors.

Stavian IP aims to develop approximately 5,000 ha of industrial land by 2030

As Vietnam continues to emerge as a strategic destination for global supply chain diversification and foreign investment inflows, green, smart, and sustainable IPs will play an increasingly important role in attracting high-quality foreign investment. Many of our customers come from advanced industrial economies such as Japan, South Korea, China, and other regional markets. They bring capital while contributing to technology transfer, management capacity, supply chain linkages, and helping Vietnamese businesses participate more deeply in the global production network.

We believe that the true value of an IP lies not in the occupancy rate but in the jobs created, the businesses developed, and the new opportunities opened up for local people. Stavian IP is developing industrial parks while building a green industrial infrastructure ecosystem that connects Vietnamese businesses with global supply chains and investment flows.

Each project is not just an investment destination but also a long-term commitment to the prosperity of the community, the sustainable development of the locality, and the growth of the Vietnamese economy on its journey towards international integration.

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