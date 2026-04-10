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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Experience first internationally benchmarked green compound in Haiphong

April 10, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
Amid the relentless pulse of Haiphong city, where deadlines and traffic horns never cease, Sol Garden preserves three hectares of multi-layered greenery, offering a sanctuary where fatigue is gently soothed and life reclaims its truest meaning.

Situated at the heart of Haiphong's emerging administrative centre, Sol Garden is the city's first internationally benchmarked green compound inspired by Southern European architecture in Thuy Nguyen, a tier-2 urban area.

The development spans nearly 10ha comprising 369 residences: detached and semi-detached villas, commercial shophouses, and garden-linked townhouses, all on a freehold basis.

Experience first internationally benchmarked green compound in Haiphong
A self-contained compound for resort-style living at home

The amenity ecosystem at Sol Garden is conceived around the philosophy of ‘mindfulness in motion’, a conscious presence within everyday movement. Psychology has proven that a state of mindfulness through simple activities such as walking or observing the tree canopy is sufficient to restore calm amid daily pressures.

Sol Garden weaves this principle into every corner of the living environment. Every pathway, tree line, and pocket park is deliberately positioned. Three hectares of multi-layered greenery serve as a natural shield, filtering dust and delivering cleaner air to families each day.

The master plan features two open-air clubhouses, landscaped promenades, pocket parks, a central garden, and a retail boulevard. Multi-layered round-the-clock security ensures absolute privacy.

It is all harmoniously woven into Southern European-inspired architecture: slender French-style awning roofs, warm beige facades, vertically proportioned classical windows, and soaring light-filled frames, evoking the charm of Southern European cities, yet carrying the distinctive spirit of Haiphong.

Experience first internationally benchmarked green compound in Haiphong
Mindfulness in motion – when coming home becomes a soul detox

A symphony of happiness

In rapidly ascending metropolises, the faster the growth, the scarcer the space to breathe. Haiphong stands at precisely that threshold, transforming from a familiar port city into the nation's third-largest urban powerhouse.

With one of the fastest growth trajectories in the country and inter-regional infrastructure improving by the day, Thuy Nguyen is positioning itself as the new administrative epicentre.

Within that momentum, those who truly understand quality of life seek the opposite: not chasing the urban tempo, but finding a space tranquil enough to call sanctuary. A green oasis right at the urban core, where coming home each day means stepping into a different rhythm of life.

From Sol Garden, Nguyen Trai Bridge is just minutes away, opening a direct corridor across the Cam River into downtown Haiphong.

Experience first internationally benchmarked green compound in Haiphong
Homes nestled beneath the canopy, where every step feels weightless

Sol Garden occupies the precise intersection where two rhythms of life converge: on one side, the strategic infrastructure drawing Thuy Nguyen closer to the northern economic axis, from Lach Huyen deepwater port and Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park, to the Hanoi-Quang Ninh expressway corridor.

On the other side, the rhythms of daily life such as schools, hospitals, shopping centres, and theatres are all within a few minutes' drive. There is no need to choose between convenience and serenity; here, both come as standard.

As Thuy Nguyen rises to become the new administrative focal point, Sol Garden emerges as a symbol of equilibrium: close enough to capture the vibrant urban heartbeat, serene enough to nurture an authentic quality of life.

Choosing Sol Garden is embracing an elevated standard of living. When the world outside races on, having a verdant haven to return to is the most coveted privilege for the discerning few.

Contact Sol Garden for a personal consultation and secure the finest residences in this exclusive, limited collection.

Website: solgarden.com.vn

Haiphong welcomes long-term Euro investment Haiphong welcomes long-term Euro investment

With a strategic focus on green development and a rapidly strengthening network of seaports, logistics, and industrial zones, Haiphong city is well positioned to attract a new wave of European investment. Bruno Jaspaert, CEO of DEEP C Industrial Zones, spoke with VIR’s Son Dzung about this evolving landscape
Haiphong gains new growth impetus from strategic planning and integrated infrastructure Haiphong gains new growth impetus from strategic planning and integrated infrastructure

Backed by a pilot Free Trade Zone and synchronised multi-modal infrastructure, Haiphong is positioning itself as a regional logistics and industrial hub within global supply chains.
Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Haiphong is shifting towards intensive development, high technology, and green industry to enhance substantive value creation.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Sol Garden benchmarked green compound haiphong Thuy Nguyen multi-layered greenery ‘Mindfulness in Motion’

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