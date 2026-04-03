Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Haiphong training programme targets productivity and growth

April 03, 2026 | 16:01
(0) user say
On April 2–3, the Department of Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development under the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Haiphong Union of Science and Technology Associations, held its first training course in Haiphong.
Haiphong training programme targets productivity and growth

The two-day, in-person programme aimed to strengthen the capacity of local business support agencies, associations, and consultants. It focused on equipping participants with knowledge of market trends towards sustainability, practical advisory skills in manufacturing, and enhanced capabilities in digital and green transformation.

At the same time, it sought to raise awareness of green productivity, occupational safety, and improved working conditions as key drivers of both productivity and decent work.

The training covered a wide range of topics, including the interlinkages between productivity, digital transformation, green transition, and working conditions; the role of needs assessment in designing SME support programmes; and the introduction of diagnostic tools. Participants were also introduced to evolving market requirements linked to green growth and sustainable development, particularly in relation to regulatory standards, supply chains, and international integration.

Practical solutions were highlighted, focusing on resource efficiency, energy optimisation, waste management, and cleaner production. The programme also introduced the SCORE model in enterprise support, alongside approaches to mobilising resources (financial, human, and technological) and addressing challenges in building local business networks. A key component of the course was guiding participants in developing model support programmes tailored to real business needs.

Beyond technical knowledge and tools, the training also served as a platform for exchange and networking, connecting support organisations, businesses, and experts to foster collaboration and shared learning.

Haiphong training programme targets productivity and growth
Nguyen Xuan Tho, deputy director general of the Department of Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Xuan Tho, deputy director general of the Department of Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development, noted the central role of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam’s economy.

“Vietnam has more than one million enterprises and 5.2 million household businesses, of which 98 per cent are SMEs, the backbone of the national economy and a driving force in innovation, digital transformation, and green transition,” he said.

He noted that the Party and government have issued a series of major policies to support these efforts, including Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in sci-tech and innovation, along with subsequent resolutions aimed at strengthening the private sector.

“In this context, professionals within business support organisations, consultants and experts in productivity, digital transformation, and green transition, play an indispensable role. They serve as the bridge between policy and practice, designing and implementing support initiatives that align with both enterprise needs and local development priorities, thereby enabling businesses to overcome challenges and integrate more deeply into global value chains,” he added.

Sinwon Park, country director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Vietnam, underscored the importance of a people-centred approach. “Transformation must be people-centred. Technology and greener production methods are not ends in themselves; they should enhance business competitiveness while improving working conditions, occupational safety and health, workplace cooperation, and opportunities for both workers and managers,” she said.

“This is the foundation of the ILO’s Productivity Ecosystem for Decent Work approach, which links productivity improvements with better working conditions and responsible enterprise development.”

Haiphong training programme targets productivity and growth

The Haiphong training is part of a broader series of five courses being implemented across northern provinces, targeting hundreds of officials from support organisations, consultants, and representatives of manufacturing SMEs.

The initiative falls under the Productivity Ecosystem for Decent Work venture, an ILO-led programme funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs and Norway.

The initiative aims to support Vietnam in encouraging sustainable productivity growth alongside decent work, with the Department of Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development serving as the lead implementing agency in partnership with the ILO in Vietnam.

Over 64,000 businesses enter market in first two months Over 64,000 businesses enter market in first two months

Vietnam recorded a strong wave of market entry in the first two months of 2026, with 64,484 businesses newly established or returning to operation, up 29.4 per cent on year. The figure reflects strengthening business confidence within the corporate community, according to data released by the Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance on March 6.
Unlocking sustainable finance for Vietnamese enterprises Unlocking sustainable finance for Vietnamese enterprises

On March 10, international investors, Vietnamese policymakers, impact investing ecosystem enablers, and impact enterprises gathered in Ho Chi Minh City to tackle one of Vietnam’s most pressing development challenges – attracting global private capital for addressing social and environmental issues.
Finance ministry urges SOEs to lead tech drive for growth Finance ministry urges SOEs to lead tech drive for growth

Chairing a conference on March 19 to outline priorities for the months ahead, Minister Nguyen Van Thang underscored the pivotal role of state-owned enterprises under the Ministry of Finance’s purview.
Enterprises ready for ESG Enterprises ready for ESG

Eco and Environmental, Social, and Governance are essential requirements for Vietnamese enterprises to integrate into global value chains, experts revealed at the seminar “Economic Outlook 2026: FDI Businesses and the Roadmap for Vietnam’s Rise” held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 2.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
small and medium enterprises haiphong sustainable development

Related Contents

Enterprises ready for ESG

Enterprises ready for ESG

Unlocking sustainable finance for Vietnamese enterprises

Unlocking sustainable finance for Vietnamese enterprises

Over 64,000 businesses enter market in first two months

Over 64,000 businesses enter market in first two months

Haiphong gains new growth impetus from strategic planning and integrated infrastructure

Haiphong gains new growth impetus from strategic planning and integrated infrastructure

Haiphong welcomes long-term Euro investment

Haiphong welcomes long-term Euro investment

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

GRI strengthens presence in Vietnam to drive corporate transparency

GRI strengthens presence in Vietnam to drive corporate transparency

Viconship acquires real estate company

Viconship acquires real estate company

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

Haiphong welcomes long-term Euro investment

Haiphong welcomes long-term Euro investment

Banks bolster risk buffers to safeguard asset quality amid credit expansion

Banks bolster risk buffers to safeguard asset quality amid credit expansion

ACCV signs BESS - rooftop solar MoUs with Korean manufacturers

ACCV signs BESS - rooftop solar MoUs with Korean manufacturers

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Starlink services to be available in Vietnam

Starlink services to be available in Vietnam

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Pullman Ninh Binh prepares for opening

Pullman Ninh Binh prepares for opening

AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers

AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020