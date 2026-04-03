Haiphong training programme targets productivity and growth

The two-day, in-person programme aimed to strengthen the capacity of local business support agencies, associations, and consultants. It focused on equipping participants with knowledge of market trends towards sustainability, practical advisory skills in manufacturing, and enhanced capabilities in digital and green transformation.

At the same time, it sought to raise awareness of green productivity, occupational safety, and improved working conditions as key drivers of both productivity and decent work.

The training covered a wide range of topics, including the interlinkages between productivity, digital transformation, green transition, and working conditions; the role of needs assessment in designing SME support programmes; and the introduction of diagnostic tools. Participants were also introduced to evolving market requirements linked to green growth and sustainable development, particularly in relation to regulatory standards, supply chains, and international integration.

Practical solutions were highlighted, focusing on resource efficiency, energy optimisation, waste management, and cleaner production. The programme also introduced the SCORE model in enterprise support, alongside approaches to mobilising resources (financial, human, and technological) and addressing challenges in building local business networks. A key component of the course was guiding participants in developing model support programmes tailored to real business needs.

Beyond technical knowledge and tools, the training also served as a platform for exchange and networking, connecting support organisations, businesses, and experts to foster collaboration and shared learning.

Nguyen Xuan Tho, deputy director general of the Department of Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Xuan Tho, deputy director general of the Department of Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development, noted the central role of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam’s economy.

“Vietnam has more than one million enterprises and 5.2 million household businesses, of which 98 per cent are SMEs, the backbone of the national economy and a driving force in innovation, digital transformation, and green transition,” he said.

He noted that the Party and government have issued a series of major policies to support these efforts, including Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in sci-tech and innovation, along with subsequent resolutions aimed at strengthening the private sector.

“In this context, professionals within business support organisations, consultants and experts in productivity, digital transformation, and green transition, play an indispensable role. They serve as the bridge between policy and practice, designing and implementing support initiatives that align with both enterprise needs and local development priorities, thereby enabling businesses to overcome challenges and integrate more deeply into global value chains,” he added.

Sinwon Park, country director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Vietnam, underscored the importance of a people-centred approach. “Transformation must be people-centred. Technology and greener production methods are not ends in themselves; they should enhance business competitiveness while improving working conditions, occupational safety and health, workplace cooperation, and opportunities for both workers and managers,” she said.

“This is the foundation of the ILO’s Productivity Ecosystem for Decent Work approach, which links productivity improvements with better working conditions and responsible enterprise development.”

The Haiphong training is part of a broader series of five courses being implemented across northern provinces, targeting hundreds of officials from support organisations, consultants, and representatives of manufacturing SMEs.

The initiative falls under the Productivity Ecosystem for Decent Work venture, an ILO-led programme funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs and Norway.

The initiative aims to support Vietnam in encouraging sustainable productivity growth alongside decent work, with the Department of Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development serving as the lead implementing agency in partnership with the ILO in Vietnam.

Over 64,000 businesses enter market in first two months Vietnam recorded a strong wave of market entry in the first two months of 2026, with 64,484 businesses newly established or returning to operation, up 29.4 per cent on year. The figure reflects strengthening business confidence within the corporate community, according to data released by the Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance on March 6.

Unlocking sustainable finance for Vietnamese enterprises On March 10, international investors, Vietnamese policymakers, impact investing ecosystem enablers, and impact enterprises gathered in Ho Chi Minh City to tackle one of Vietnam’s most pressing development challenges – attracting global private capital for addressing social and environmental issues.

Finance ministry urges SOEs to lead tech drive for growth Chairing a conference on March 19 to outline priorities for the months ahead, Minister Nguyen Van Thang underscored the pivotal role of state-owned enterprises under the Ministry of Finance’s purview.