Viconship acquires real estate company

Harbour City currently has charter capital of more than VND1.4 trillion, with Dao Thi To serving as its legal representative. She is also the remaining shareholder, holding a 35 per cent equity stake.

Vietnam Container Shipping's (Viconship) Board of Directors previously approved a transfer plan in July 2025 to implement a 6,000 square metre project at a proposed site within the Cat Bi Airport Intersection New Urban Area in Haiphong city.

Harbour City was newly established in May 2025, with its main business line being real estate trading and land use rights owned, used, or leased by the company.

In addition to this transaction, Viconship’s board of directors also signed a business cooperation contract with Hai An Transport and Stevedoring JSC to invest in and operate several container vessels.

Specifically, the two parties will implement an agreement to invest in and operate five container vessels, under which Viconship will contribute 40 per cent of the project capital.

Under the mechanism, Hai An Transport and Stevedoring JSC will be responsible for directly operating, managing, and organising the business activities of the projects.

Profits and risks will be shared proportionally to each party’s actual capital contribution. The board of directors has also authorised the company’s general director to carry out the necessary procedures in accordance with the approved contents.

Earlier, in August last year, Viconship and Hai An Transport and Stevedoring JSC also agreed to jointly establish Hai An Green Shipping, a limited liability company with charter capital of VND1 trillion. Under the capital structure, Viconship holds a 60 per cent stake, equivalent to VND600 billion ($23 million), while Hai An contributes the remaining 40 per cent.

At the beginning of 2026, Hai An further injected an additional $5.3 million into the joint venture, raising its total capital contribution to $20.7 million. The additional capital is intended to support the acquisition of second-hand container vessels, while also financing new shipbuilding projects.

In terms of business performance, Viconship reported net revenue of $123 million in 2025, up approximately 15 per cent on-year. Post-tax profit reached $20 million, a 21 per cent increase.

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