New medical facility enhances healthcare and safety for workers at Nam Dinh Vu IP

The facility was opened on November 5 by Sao Do Group, in cooperation with the Vietnam-Czechoslovakia Friendship Hospital.

The delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the medical facility at Nam Dinh Vu IP

At the ceremony, Nguyen Thanh Phuong, general director of Sao Do Group, a major industrial park developer in northern Vietnam, said that Nam Dinh Vu IP currently spans 1,300 hectares and employs about 5,000 workers. When fully occupied, the park's workforce is expected to reach between 10,000 and 12,000 people. With such a large labour force, establishing an on-site medical facility is vital to ensure healthcare, safety, and peace of mind for employees.

“For Sao Do Group, the medical room is not only an essential service but also a value-added component of the entire investment ecosystem in Nam Dinh Vu,” Phuong noted. “Together with synchronised technical infrastructure, modern facilities, and comprehensive amenities, a standard medical facility will enhance service quality and attract more investors.”

The new medical room is affiliated with one of Haiphong's largest hospitals and is staffed by qualified medical professionals equipped with modern medical devices, ensuring high-quality healthcare services. This collaboration demonstrates the close coordination among the industrial park, local authorities, and healthcare units in improving the wellbeing of workers.

Nguyen Thanh Phuong, general director of Sao Do Group, at the ceremony

“We hope that the medical room at Nam Dinh Vu IP will strengthen cooperation with businesses in training on-site medical staff and organising regular medical examinations and treatment for workers,” Phuong added. “We also expect Haiphong Economic Zones Management Authority (HEZA) and the hospital to continue supporting and expanding this facility in the near future, meeting growing demand as more factories come into operation and contributing to a safe, sustainable working environment that fosters local socioeconomic development.”

The medical room is managed by the Vietnam-Czechoslovakia Friendship Hospital, one of the leading medical facilities in the northern coastal region. A team of doctors, nurses, and medical staff are permanently stationed at the clinic, responsible for examinations, healthcare, first aid, and prompt response to medical emergencies within the IP. All professional activities, examination and treatment procedures, and emergency operations comply with Ministry of Health regulations, ensuring the highest standards of quality, safety, and effectiveness for workers.

The facility provides comprehensive healthcare and protection for workers, experts, and employees at Nam Dinh Vu IP. Medical staff from the Vietnam–Czechoslovakia Friendship Hospital directly conduct examinations, health consultations, first aid, treatment of occupational accidents, and emergency care.

At the inauguration, Nguyen Thi Thuy Hang, deputy head of HEZA, emphasised the significance of the new facility.

“According to regulations, IPs must include essential service facilities such as social housing, schools, and medical centres,” she said. "The inauguration of the medical room at Nam Dinh Vu IP today is highly meaningful, contributing to the completion of service infrastructure within the park. We hope this model will be replicated not only in Nam Dinh Vu but also across other IPs in Haiphong."

The Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park Medical Room, a hallmark of cooperation between Sao Do Group and Viet Tiep Friendship Hospital

Statistics show that industrial parks and economic zones in Haiphong currently employ around 345,000 workers. As the city continues to develop new industrial zones, social welfare, beginning with housing, followed by schools and medical facilities, has been identified as a key factor for sustainable development. When these conditions are properly addressed, both businesses and workers can feel secure about long-term engagement in Haiphong, contributing to the city's growth and future prosperity.

Do Manh Thang, director of the Vietnam-Czechoslovakia Friendship Hospital, highlighted the practical benefits of the new facility.

“With its location inside the IP, the medical room helps minimise travel time and improve access to patients, ensures rapid response, timely treatment, and reduces risks in cases of workplace accidents or sudden health issues,” he said. “This is especially important in industrial environments with high-risk factors, helping protect workers' lives and health while maintaining stable business operations. Workers at Nam Dinh Vu IP will receive free medical examinations, first aid, and health consultations directly from the hospital's staff.”

Concluding the event, Sao Do Group's general director Nguyen Thanh Phuong reaffirmed that the establishment of the medical room reflects the group's vision of developing a comprehensive eco-industrial park. “We believe that the Nam Dinh Vu IP medical room, a symbol of cooperation between Sao Do Group and the Vietnam-Czechoslovakia Friendship Hospital, will bring peace of mind and happiness to every worker while reflecting our humanitarian spirit, social responsibility, and sustainable development vision,” he said. “This is also a strategic step affirming Nam Dinh Vu IP as a model industrial park in the north, aiming for green, safe, humane, and sustainable standards.”

Having a medical room is an important criterion in the eco-industrial park model as guided by the Ministry of Finance and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, contributing to the completion of the welfare and healthcare system at Nam Dinh Vu IP.

