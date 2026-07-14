Haiphong partners with US on smart seaport development

Haiphong Economic Zones Management Board, in collaboration with the Commercial Law Development Program of the US Department of Commerce, organised the workshop on July 13-14.

The event was attended by representatives from the US Embassy in Vietnam, international experts, regulatory agencies, and businesses operating in the port and logistics sectors.

Photo: baohaiphong.vn

During the workshop, they shared international experiences on port governance, the Landlord Port model, public-private partnerships, and enhanced coordination among management agencies, while also exchanging solutions to improve the operational efficiency of seaport systems and logistics chains.

One of the key focuses was building a Port Community System, promoting data sharing, increasing transparency, and reducing time and costs in the supply chain. Delegates also focused on discussing coordination mechanisms among agencies in the planning, development, and operation of seaports.

Many advanced port management models from around the world were presented for reference and comparison with the practices in Haiphong. Experts analysed issues in management, infrastructure connectivity, customs, and logistics and proposed solutions to enhance the competitiveness of the city's seaport system.

According to experts, port operations still face several challenges such as overlapping jurisdictions, lack of coordination in planning, scattered data, and insufficient coordination among agencies. Therefore, Haiphong needs to strengthen inter-agency coordination, accelerate digital transformation, improve information sharing mechanisms, and build a modern port ecosystem to meet the requirements of international logistics development.

Haiphong is currently the largest seaport centre in northern Vietnam, playing a key role as a gateway for import and export in the Red River Delta and the northern provinces.

Developing a modern, integrated seaport system, linked with logistics and digital transformation, is one of the strategic directions for the city to become an international logistics centre, in accordance with Resolution No.45-NQ/TW of the Politburo.

Through the workshop, Haiphong aims to expand cooperation with US partners in seaports and logistics, access advanced governance practices, refine management models, and promote digital transformation to develop green and smart ports that improve operational efficiency amid international integration.

Haiphong's seaport sector is growing rapidly. In 2025, four new ports in Lach Huyen became operational, all equipped with world-leading technology and handling equipment. Construction has begun on six more berths at Lach Huyen in 2026, and Vingroup plans to invest in the Nam Do Son port and logistics centre project, covering over 4,300 hectares and valued at nearly $14.2 billion, in 2027. These developments will strengthen the seaport system in the city and the region in the coming years.

Long-term plan encourages foreign investment in seaport development The planning of Vietnam's seaports for the next decade sets a target of creating a breakthrough in the seaport system and the attraction of more foreign investment.

VIMC, Adani cooperate on seaport development Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) and India’s Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. (APSEZ) on May 24 signed an MoU to cooperate in seaports and logistics development.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau's potential convergence for industrial and seaport development Well-developed connections for transport infrastructure and seaports are becoming an important economic pillar of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, contributing to increasing the attractiveness of the southern province to domestic and foreign investors.