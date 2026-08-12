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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ERI, Green Marble form e-waste recycling joint venture in Vietnam

August 12, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
US electronics recycler ERI has partnered with Green Marble to launch a joint venture in Vietnam offering e-waste recycling and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services.
ERI, Green Marble form e-waste recycling joint venture in Vietnam
Photo: ERI

Announced on August 11, the joint venture, to be known as ERI Vietnam, will be co-owned equally by ERI and Green Marble. The venture will combine ERI's innovation-driven recycling and ITAD solutions with Green Marble's networks in Vietnam and overseas, including its parent VSD Holdings.

"It's an honour to partner with this leading Vietnamese sustainable development brand for this first-of-its-kind venture," said John Shegerian, ERI's chairman and CEO. "Green Marble and ERI working together signals a uniquely powerful partnership that will bring best sustainability and circularity practices from North America and Asia together as one brand. Our work will be done in a radically transparent, end-to-end closed circular loop manner where materials will be kept out of landfills, responsibly recycled, and put back into the circular economy to produce new products in Vietnam – a land of tremendous growth opportunities in this sector."

"We are proud to partner with ERI to establish ERI Vietnam and introduce world-class e-waste recycling and ITAD capabilities to the Vietnamese market," said Vu Ngoc Tu, founder and CEO of VSD Holdings. "This partnership represents an important step towards our vision of building a transparent, technology-driven, and internationally compliant recycling ecosystem in Vietnam. By combining ERI's proven expertise and global standards with Green Marble and VSD Holdings' local knowledge and networks, we aim to recover valuable resources, protect data and the environment, and create a truly closed-loop model that supports Vietnam's transition towards a circular economy."

With eight locations (and growing) in the US, ERI’s strengths lie in its ability to provide circular solutions ranging from data destruction and the advanced shredding of end-of-life IT equipment to remarketing, recycling, logistics, and regulatory compliance services. In addition to its achievement of highly transparent chain of custody management ensuring the tracking of each IT asset using proprietary software, ERI also possesses technologies leveraging AI image recognition and robotic arms to automatically and accurately sort shredded materials.

Since its establishment, ERI has recycled more than 3 billion pounds of e-waste in the US, and it has contributed significantly to the realisation of a circular economy. While ERI has stringently audited ITAD and recycling partners in over 140 countries, this new partnership with Green Marble is ERI’s first owned and ERI-branded location in Vietnam. ERI Vietnam is scheduled to begin doing business later in 2026.

Milk cartons and the circular economy: when schools become agents of change Milk cartons and the circular economy: when schools become agents of change

Billions of beverage cartons are consumed every year – a vast, underutilised source of recyclable material waiting to be properly harnessed.
Companies required to pay recycling fees based on waste output Companies required to pay recycling fees based on waste output

From May 25, producers and importers in Vietnam will be required to meet mandatory recycling obligations for products and packaging placed on the market, either by organising recycling activities themselves or making financial contributions to the Vietnam Environmental Protection Fund.
Investment boom expected for EU-compliant plastic recycling plants Investment boom expected for EU-compliant plastic recycling plants

New EU packaging rules under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, together with Vietnam's Extended Producer Responsibility framework, are creating significant investment opportunities in high-quality recycling, sustainable packaging and circular economy infrastructure, experts said at a seminar in Bac Ninh.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
ERI Green Marble VSD Holdings recycling E-waste recycling the US US companies

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